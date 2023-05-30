If you want to piss off people on the internet, call a truck trailer a trailer, a ship a boat, and a motorcycle a “nice moped.” To keep the truck trailers happy, we’ll just call this an electric trailer. With this trailer, existing diesel trucks can be made a lot more economical.

In the American press you could read something about the Range Energy RA-01 last week. This is a semi-trailer with an electric motor and a battery, which you can basically hang behind a conventional diesel truck. Because the trailer moves electrically, the diesel engine of the tractor has to work less hard. According to the Range company, diesel consumption is reduced by up to 41 percent.

Also eTrailers in Europe

In Europe, the German company Trailer Dynamics has been working on something similar for a while. The electric trailer has a power of 490 hp and a short peak power of 780 hp. The battery measures 400 or 600 kWh. You can charge the trailer at the plug with a plug and the electric motor recovers energy when braking. Also useful in the hills, because the normal brakes have to work less hard.

The technique is simple. There is a sensor in the ‘kingpin’ of the trailer. This is the pin with which the trailer is attached to the tractor. This sensor senses when the truck starts moving (because then the pin is pulled) and then activates the electric motors. Thanks to this simple solution, the trailer can be hung behind any truck.

Drive 500 kilometers further

Trailer Dynamics believes that the range of diesel trucks can increase by up to 500 kilometers due to the eTrailer. The fuel savings would be 20 to 40 percent. As a company, you can now reserve the trailers and they should appear on the road next year. The trailers with electric motors will also help to increase the range of electric trucks.