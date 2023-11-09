A man and woman from Livingston, Michigan started their honeymoon by winning US$1,000,000. The couple purchased a Diamond & Pearls scratch-and-win lottery ticket the day after their wedding. “When he revealed the amount of the prize, we were incredulous,” said the newlywed.

The 57-year-old man, who asked to remain anonymous, said he purchased the ticket at the EZ Mart store in Prudenville, near Houghton Lake, about 50 kilometers south of the town of Grayling. “I bought the ticket the day after my wedding and gave it to my wife to scratch,” said the player to Michigan Lottery Connect.

However, upon discovering that the ticket was a winner, the couple had many doubts that this was true. “We read the instructions over and over again to make sure we had really won. It was a very exciting two days for us.“, confessed the man who one day before winning the lottery he was saying “yes, I accept” before the altar.

After ensuring that they had indeed been winners, the newlyweds went to the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim their prize. There They had to decide between collecting US$1,000,000 divided into several annual payments or receiving a single payment of US$693,000.. The lovers opted for the second option and said they will invest their profits.

How does the Diamond & Pearls lottery game work?

The drawing, which was launched last August, consists of a scratch ticket that sells for US$10. Prizes vary between US$10 and US$1,000,000. So far, this game has already distributed more than US$14,000,000 and more than US$37,000,000 in prizes are still available.