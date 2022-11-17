The road to sainthood is hard, and to obtain the culinary blessed diploma you should cook the vegetables at home. If, on the other hand, what Holy Mother Church of cooks dictates brings it to you, you can pass on everything and throw away packaged cooked vegetables, as mortals do when they have neither the time nor the desire for trouble.

This is what we do today with some potted lentils, which we sell in three formats. In the first, we sauté them with spices and serve them with sweet potatoes and yogurt; in the second, we integrate them into a bolognese, and in the third, we use them for a quick stew with spinach. All three recipes are in the video above.

SPICED LENTILS WITH SWEET POTATO AND YOGURT

Ingredients

2 medium sweet potatoes

400g cooked caviar lentils (also called ‘beluga’)

½ onion

1 clove garlic

½ teaspoon cumin grain

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon of concentrated tomato

1 Greek yogurt

Zest of ½ lemon

Extra virgin olive oil

Salt

Preparation

Chop the garlic and onion. Put a drizzle of olive oil in a frying pan over medium heat and sauté the garlic with the cumin. When the garlic begins to brown, lower the heat slightly, add the onion, salt lightly, cover and cook for five to ten minutes, until softened. Add the rest of the spices: paprika, black pepper, cinnamon and turmeric. Remove and leave a minute. Add a teaspoon of concentrated tomato diluted in a little hot water and the lentils. Sauté covered for about five minutes. Cut the sweet potatoes lengthwise without actually dividing them into two parts. Also make some small cuts on the sides and place them in a microwave-safe container with a lid. Cook them for seven minutes at maximum power and check that they are tender. If they are not, repeat a few more minutes. While the sweet potatoes are cooking, mix the Greek yogurt with the lemon zest, salt, pepper and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil in a bowl. Open the sweet potatoes a little and season them. Distribute the spiced lentils on top of each one. Top with a dollop of yogurt, chopped fresh cilantro, and more lemon zest if you like.

LENTIL BOLOGNESE

Ingredients

250 g of cooked lentils

500 g of crushed tomato

400 g long pasta

½ onion

2 garlic cloves

1 small carrot

1 stalk of celery (15 cm)

1 bay leaf

Grated cheese

Olive oil

salt and black pepper

Preparation

Finely chop the onion, garlic, carrot and celery. Sauté them in a pan with olive oil over medium heat until they soften.

Add the crushed natural tomato and the bay leaf and season with salt and pepper. Cook the sauce over medium heat for about 10 minutes.

Add the lentils and cook for another five minutes, until the tomato has reduced and begins to thicken.

Cook the pasta in salted water for the time indicated by the manufacturer.

When ready, it can be served mixed with the sauce or with the Bolognese on top of the pasta.

Finish off with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and grated cheese.

EXPRESS STEWED LENTILS

Ingredients

400 g of cooked lentils

2 medium potatoes

200 g of spinach or fresh chard leaves

1 leek

1 carrot

1 clove garlic

50 ml of white wine

800 ml vegetable or chicken broth

Olive oil

salt and black pepper

Preparation

Sauté chopped garlic, carrot and leek in a pot with a drizzle of olive oil and a pinch of salt. Cook them over medium heat for five to ten minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the drained lentils and the white wine and cook for two minutes. Cover with vegetable or chicken broth. Peel the potatoes, cut them into cubes of approximately one centimeter and add them to the pot. Season. Cook everything over medium heat until the potato is tender. Add the chopped spinach or chard leaves, cover the pot, remove from the heat and let them sit for a couple more minutes. Stir and serve hot.

