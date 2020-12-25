Every year ‘Good Governance Day’ is celebrated in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister of India, Atal Vihari Vajpayee. This day is completely dedicated to former PM Atal Vihari Vajpayee. Atal Vihari Vajpayee was rich in versatility, who brought India to the summit. Let us know that in the year 2014, the present Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to celebrate ‘Good Governance Day’ on 25 December every year in honor of the late Atal Vihari Vajpayee.

It was declared by the Government of India that every year on 25 December (Good Governance Day), work will be done. During the tenure of late Atal Vihari Vajpayee, many such works were done, due to which he is always remembered. After his death, the Government of India announced that on December 25 every year, by celebrating ‘Good Governance Day’, he will be paid a true tribute.

Former PM remembered on Good Governance Day

On the occasion of Good Governance Day, people remember Atal Vihari Vajpayee and pay tribute to him. On this day, they are remembered and talked about the work done by them. Seminars are also organized at different places. Through the seminar people know in detail about the work done by them. Please tell that the former PM died in the year 2018.

A look at the biography of the former Prime Minister

Former Prime Minister Atal Vihari Vajpayee was born on 25 December 1924 in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. He became the Prime Minister of the country three times. He became the Prime Minister of the country for the first time in the year 1996. He became the Prime Minister for the second time in the year 1998–99. After this, he became the Prime Minister of the country for the third time on 13 October 1999. Significantly, former PM Atal Vihari Vajpayee has been the first leader to deliver a speech in Hindi in the United Nations. He was honored with the ‘Bharat Ratna’ award on 27 March 2015.

read this also :-

Wipro to buyback shares worth Rs 9500 crore, will buy shares for Rs 300

Gold Rate Today: Gold and Silver fall, know the latest updates of today’s prices