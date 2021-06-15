ofGeorg Anastasiadis shut down

Will the old division of labor return with the rise of the German Greens in Europe? The southerners are responsible for securing the border – and Germany for morality. Commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

Virus nightmares end with a little luck at some point, but the world is not automatically a better place afterwards and certainly not a summer fairy tale: politicians are being reminded with power that the migration crisis is not over just because Europe has another problem at the moment .

The images of migrants who tried to swim to the Spanish exclave of Ceuta and who were often violently repulsed by security forces are too powerful to go unnoticed during the German election campaign. The same applies to the increasing number of reports of “push backs” by boat refugees in the Aegean. And the summer of the smugglers (and their godparents, from Erdogan to Lukashenko) is only just beginning.

Greens and migration: German teachings are not well received – nobody waits for the “good Germans”

The Green politician Cem Özdemir has already set the tone: Germany should take in 40,000 refugees, then other EU countries would certainly follow this example. This raises the fear that the Greens, who would like to lead the next federal government, have learned little from the German special paths from 2015 and the magnetic effect of border openings: Despite Merkel’s efforts, Berlin has never been able to forge an efficient coalition of the willing, and if so If you look at the extremely tough Danish asylum policy today, the conditions for it are unlikely to have improved since then.

The high moral tone that is being used again towards our European neighbors is also suspicious. German instructions on what services migrants should receive, if you please, do not go down well in a country like Greece, where hundreds of thousands of its own citizens have to live on the subsistence level themselves. The return of the “good German”, this time in a green robe, telling Greeks, Spaniards and Italians how to shape their refugee policy, is pretty much the last thing our EU partners are waiting for, who are trying hard to protect Europe’s external borders .

