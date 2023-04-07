Pope Francis celebrated the Good Friday liturgy “Passion and Death of the Lord” in St. Peter’s Basilica. Although the head of the Catholic Church officially presided over the celebration, the sermon was given by Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa, the official preacher of the papal house. St. Peter’s Basilica was well attended on the occasion of the celebration on Good Friday commemorating the death of Jesus Christ on the cross.

Pope Francis appears in a wheelchair

The pontiff, wrapped in a red robe, was wheeled into St. Peter’s Basilica in a wheelchair, which he has been using for a long time because of his severe knee problems. He therefore also refrained from lying down in front of the altar and praying, as is actually customary at the beginning of the Good Friday liturgy. This gesture is considered a sign of worship and prostration to God. Instead, Francis remained in silent prayer for a few moments.

On Friday evening, the traditional Way of the Cross devotion will be celebrated at the Colosseum in Rome. The wars in the world will be at the center of the ceremony. For example, two young people from Ukraine and Russia will take part, as the Holy See announced on Friday. However, the pontifex gave up taking part in the procession against the backdrop of the ancient amphitheater at short notice. Because of “it’s very cold these days” he will not follow the Stations of the Cross on site, it said. The 86-year-old will join the prayers from the Vatican.

Temperatures of around 10 degrees were expected in Rome in the evening, unusually cool for the time of year. Francis was only released from the hospital last week after almost three days of treatment for bronchitis. A day after his discharge from the hospital, he was already leading the Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square. During his public appearances over the past few days, the pontiff has occasionally been seen coughing.