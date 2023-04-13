April 14, 2023 is the most mournful day of the Orthodox calendar. On Good Friday, the Savior was crucified.

There is no liturgy on this day. Vespers begins at 2:00 pm: according to the Gospel, at this time, after six hours of torment, the death of Christ on the cross took place. The Holy Shroud is carried out in churches.

It is customary to return from the service with 12 candles, which should burn out already at home. People believe that this will bring happiness and prosperity to the house.

Believers are encouraged to dedicate the day to prayer. One of the main beliefs of the day: whoever has fun on Good Friday will grieve all year.

It is a bad omen to use sharp objects, including knives, forks, shovels, sewing needles: everything is in trouble.

Conceiving a child on Good Friday is a sin, but weaning a baby from the mother’s breast, on the contrary, is a good belief.

After the removal of the shroud, it is allowed to bake bread and cakes. In Rus’, they believed: such products can heal.

