Easter returns again marked by the coronavirus pandemic, as it happened last year. It is one of the great celebrations of Christianity. The Catholic religion thus commemorates the last days of the life of Jesus Christ.

After Holy Thursday, comes Good Friday. It is about the fifth day of Holy Week and in it the crucifixion and death of Jesus of Nazareth are remembered. It is celebrated in Catholic, Protestant and Orthodox churches, although the date changes in each of them. It is part of the Easter Triduum (Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Holy Saturday).

Origin and meaning of Good Friday

The Passion begins with the death sentence of Jesus by the Roman Pontius Pilate after proclaiming himself ‘King of the Jews’ and represents those sufferings he endured on the way to the cross on Mount Calvary.

According to the Gospels, after Pilate’s decision, Jesus was stripped of his clothes, beaten and assaulted with stones. They then placed a crown of thorns on him and made him carry his own cross to Mount Golgotha ​​(Mount Calvary) outside of Jerusalem.

There he was crucified with two thieves and under a sign that read: “Jesus the Nazarene, King of the Jews.” This is the origin of the initials and the expression INRI. It was in that place that he pronounced the Seven Words, that is, the last seven sentences uttered during his crucifixion. This is the basis of the deep reflection that is made during the day by the faithful.

Liturgy of the Passion of the Lord

In the catholic religion the Eucharist is not celebrated on Good Friday. The Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion on Friday afternoon, at the time of the death of Jesus on the cross. The torture and death of Jesus Christ center the events of this date, which is known as Way of the Cross.

To remember the suffering of Jesus of Nazareth, Christians relive the stages of their death, divided into 14 stations. From his death sentence to his burial. For each of them, a prayer is said. The liturgical color is red, in honor of the blood shed by Jesus Christ. In the Christian tradition, like petinence there is a meat fast, although it can be complete fasting. The Orthodox do not perform this fast. It is also customary to cover the images of Jesus with a purple cloth due to his absence.