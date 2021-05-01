Stepping into the footwear industry was the dream of Paula del Río, an Asturian economist based in Madrid who fulfilled his wish after having the audacity to leave a fabulous job at a prestigious American strategic consultancy. “The passion for shoes has attracted my attention since I was little and I decided to jump almost without a parachute,” says the creator of the firm Suela to this newspaper during an interview in his charming shop, located in an old garage in a charming courtyard in the heart of Madrid’s Salamanca district.

He had no idea what it meant to run an establishment when he opened his first national multi-brand shoe store in 2003, but By the numbers, nobody beat this audit and human resources specialist with more than a decade of experience. in the sector. A business plan and a viability plan were made. “I knew I had to sell 2.5 shoes a day to make ends meet,” the businesswoman details while proudly showing the details of the season’s models.

It is not for less. It has not had a single return since it began selling its own products 18 years ago, although many of them have been purchased without testing them, through its online store, from where it supplies customers in Japan, Chile and Europe., especially in Germany. The secret of its success, to which it now adds a select line of clothing, lies in listening carefully to the needs of its faithful army of clients, who are shaped with great dedication thanks to the good work of a team of artisans.

The A hallmark of the brand are its soles made with alcor corknoque, whose properties make it ideal for the sole of shoes: biodegradable, waterproof, does not rot when wet, very resistant, does not deform, cushions the footprint and is thermal insulation, so it maintains the temperature of the foot. In this way, he dismantles one of the main myths of this material, which is always associated with summer, when it is ideal for winter.

No trees are cut down



For the skeptics, he gives an example that leaves no room for doubt when he puts a bottle of wine upside down on his head: «Do you cover yourself thinking that it is going to get you wet? Cork, if it is good for wine, is good for my feet. The material is extracted, by expert hands, from trees in Spain and Portugal without the need to cut down trees. “The mother layer of the tree is not touched and by stripping it of the bark, its life is lengthened, which can reach 300 years”, he narrates with the firmness that a job well done gives.

An insole lined with micro fiber and recovered cowhide -free of toxins such as chromium and nickel- and dyed with vegetables have just made up their pieces, created in a workshop 50 minutes from the store, in Toledo, minimizing the carbon footprint . The most requested are standard clogs, which do not make the noise of wood when walking and are much more comfortable because, as shown on a scale placed on one of its shelves, they are incredibly light, 300 grams for each shoe, having 90% nitrogen. All with the aim of satisfying the needs “of today’s demanding woman, who knows that change starts from a series of small and individual actions. A conscientious consumer who advocates having in her wardrobe brands that combine design, quality and responsibility ”.

Some maxims to which now adds the service to order, whereby instead of accumulating surplus in production, it waits for the customer’s request to make the pieces, creating models a la carte and thus betting on slow manufacturing processes. A good way to start, or expand, a shoe rack with which to tread sustainably.