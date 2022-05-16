For three days, the Emirates was the kiss of kings, leaders and presidents who came to the country to offer their condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, wishing His Highness, with sincere feelings, success in carrying the trust, and leading the country towards a new stage of glorification Its prosperity, gains, and achievements are for the good of the people of the Emirates and the world, recalling the exploits of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace.

World leaders were keen for the UAE, the leadership and people, to share these important moments in the nation’s history, and their affirmation of the full support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan,

It comes from the great prestige of the homeland of tolerance among nations, and the fruit of years of rational rule that elevated our state, so it reserved its place and its stature among nations and in the hearts of peoples.

It also translates sincerely the great appreciation of the great guests, for the wisdom of our leader and president, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his achievements at the local and global levels, and his piercing vision in spreading peace, supporting stability and development, alleviating the suffering of peoples, and his tireless work with all sincerity and over decades. In order to deepen the relations of friendship and respect between the Emirates and various countries of the world.

The Emirates as it moves to a new stage of leadership, development and prosperity, and under a wise leadership that gained the love of its people, the appreciation of brotherly and friendly peoples, and established the values ​​of tolerance,

It always looks forward to deepening its relations with various countries of the world.