Mwhat do the cheap products contain?

HS examined four different foods and compared the cheapest product of three store chains and one brand product of the same product group. Ketchup, margarine, orange juice and strawberry jam were included in the review.

The brands included are K-Menu, Xtra, the cheapest product in the selection found at Lidl in Graniittitalon, Helsinki, as well as a primarily Finnish brand product that is as similar as possible to cheap brands.

The selections and evaluations of the products were made together with a nutrition researcher working at the University of Helsinki’s Department of Food and Nutrition Sciences Kinnusen’s fairy tale with.

In the comparison, the nutritional content of the products was reviewed based on information found on the packaging and on the websites of retail chains and manufacturers. The flavors of the products were not tested, so there is no point in comparing them. This comparison has also not clarified matters related to the origin and production of the products.

Strawberry jams included in the comparison from left: Saarioinen, K-Menu, Xtra and Lidlin Maribel.

Balpha products are often prejudiced. They have been considered a bulk product that does not spoil the taste buds and whose content is questionable. On the other hand, doubts have been raisedaccording to which the store’s own brand products are not always different from brand products, but the same content may be sold at a different price and in a jar with a different logo.

The result of the HS comparison does not support either view. The result is basically this: there are nutritional differences between cheap and brand products – but not very much.

In the selected products, the matter can be seen in a simple way: the ketchup of the brand product has more tomato, the orange juice has more oranges, and the strawberry jam has more strawberry than the cheap brand products. In margarines, differences were mainly found in the amount of added vitamin D.

“Cheap products seem to be marked by the fact that they put, for example, the minimum amount of berries that should be in jams. But I don’t see these as bad or harmful options. If you only used products from cheap brands, the nutrition would not deteriorate significantly”, Kinnunen estimates.

However, he does not generalize his assessment to all the cheap products in the stores’ selections.

Ketchups included in the comparison from left: Meira, Xtra, Lidlin Kania and K-Menu.

Sthe biggest difference in HS’s comparison was found between ketchup bottles. There was a huge variation in the amount of tomato puree they contained. While the proportion of tomato puree in Xtra and K-Menu’s ketchup was around 16 percent, in the branded product Meira’s ketchup it was the majority, i.e. 80 percent.

The brand products stood out in the comparison with their clear packaging labels and information, which make it easier for the consumer to choose between different options. The products may contain the Sydänmerkki or key flag brand if the criteria for them are met.

For example, Keiju margarine has a heart symbol, but it could have been applied to some margarines from cheap brands as well, Kinnunen points out.

In cheap products, content information is also presented in a way that is difficult to understand or confusing, such as, for example, in K-Menu’s ketchup. The package leaflet says that 111 grams of tomatoes have been used in 100 grams of the product. However, there is no mention of the percentage of tomato puree, as in the other ketchups of the comparison.

“This easily gives the impression that there is a lot of tomato in the product. However, there is a lot of water in tomatoes, and it evaporates during the preparation of tomato puree,” explains Kinnunen.

On the other hand, information can also be found in the descriptions of cheap products: in the products compared by HS, for example, information was given about the origin of oranges and strawberries.

Margarines included in the comparison from left: Keiju, Lidl margarine 60%, Xtra, K-Menu.

Qthere were many similarities between aupa’s cheap brands, and they often did not differ significantly from each other in the comparison. For example, in cheap orange juices, the full juice content was all 80 percent, and the amount of berries in strawberry jams was 35 percent.

“All the jams had a lot of sugar. However, these were not significantly different from Saarioinen’s branded product, so I could buy anything from them,” Kinnunen compares.

According to Kinnusen, a worrying difference was found in margarines with added vitamin D. In Finland, the recommendation of the state nutrition advisory board is valid, according to which 20 micrograms of vitamin D per 100 grams are added to margarines and fat mixtures.

Only in the brand product Keiju did the recommendation come true. K-Menu’s and Lidl’s margarines had half the amount of vitamin D added than recommended, and Xtra’s margarine did not contain it at all.

“The average consumer should not have to compare the amount of vitamin D. The vitamin D recommendation for dietary fats has been given for a good reason, and it would be good to implement it,” says Kinnunen.

The orange juices included in the comparison, from left: Tropic, Xtra, Lidl Orange juice and K-Menu.

HS, found small differences in the food products that explained the price. However, according to Kinnusen, the content does not seem to fully explain the price difference between cheap and branded products. When buying well-known brands, the consumer also pays for, for example, packaging, perhaps also brands.

“Brands try to serve the consumer, who may have criteria other than price when choosing a product.”

Among the products in the comparison, Tropic’s orange juice, for example, is said to be made from “responsibly grown oranges” from Brazilian plantations, where care is taken not only for the environment, but also for the employees’ working conditions and income level.

Plastic has been reduced in the packaging of Tropic, Keiju and Saarioinen, and Meira’s ketchup is praised for being made with environmentally friendly biogas.

Keiju’s margarine, as well as K-Menu’s margarine, uses responsibly produced and certified palm fat, according to the product description. There is no similar mention in Lidl’s and S group’s Xtra margarine.

The stores’ own brand products are manufactured as cheaply as possible so that they can be sold cheaply. For example milk producers have criticized, that the price of cheap products is ripped from the producer’s back. Retail chains are on the other hand denied the criticism.

The origin and ethical aspects of the products were not clarified in this comparison.

For example, it is still possible to infer something about the country of origin and manufacture of the product. In Finland and other EU countries, for example, strawberry cultivation is probably regulated differently than, for example, in China – or at least it is easier to get information about it.

“If the price difference is significant, it cannot be the same product in a different package.”

QIn Kinnusen’s opinion, adding aupa cheap brands to the selections is “a very good thing”, as long as they do not trample on the nutritional quality or mislead the consumer.

“Creating competition is positive if other operators have to examine their own operations and pricing,” says Kinnunen.

According to Kinnusen, the store’s cheap brands seem like decent basic foods. However, it is good for the consumer to be aware that there may be differences between them and brand products, and there are also alternatives between the cheapest and most expensive products. It’s not worth filling the shopping basket based on the price per kilo alone, says Kinnunen.

“If you’re used to buying a certain product and need to switch to a more affordable option, it’s worth taking a look at the list of ingredients,” he advises.

“It is perhaps good to know that if the price difference is significant, it cannot be the same product in a different package.”

According to Kinnusen, nutritionists are worried about the rise in the price of food and the inequality it produces. The situation may require changing one’s own habits, he reflects.

“I hope that no one has to compromise on the healthiness of food.”

