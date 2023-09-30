The home team prevailed against newly promoted Vanoli with a score of 91-84. The Latvian winger is the protagonist, scoring 25 points with an amazing 7 out of 9 from 3

The Lba restarts with a high intensity match. Trento and Cremona gave life to a match with many back-and-forths, but it was the hosts who won thanks to greater offensive continuity. A super Grazulis was decisive, author of 25 points, 7/9 from 3, excellent Golden for the guests, 18 points, but it wasn’t enough.

first half — Started at a very high pace in Trento, Grazulis did well straight away, 14 points in the first 20′. Hubb’s impact was also good, with 6 assists for him, and Baldwin, who burned the retina eight times. Galbiati’s men are well and running a lot. Cremona is initially in difficulty offensively, but Cavina can console himself with a positive Golden, 14 points in 12 minutes and some good tactical readings shown. “Dolomiti Energia” shows excellent spacing, reading the aids well and taking advantage of the missed cuts. All these aspects allow them to open an 11-0 run and close the first 10 minutes at 33-20. Subsequently the Cremona area begins to pay dividends and the Lacey-Golden duo helps the guests in the comeback. 9-0 break to the opponents. Vanoli runs and climbs, but the offensive effectiveness gradually decreases and the Trentinos regain the double-digit advantage. 52-42 at long interval. See also Reggio Emilia wins again after 7 knockouts in a row: Pesaro defeated 95-76

second half — The third period starts again along the lines of the first, another decisive outburst from Galbiati’s boys and again plus 15, 66-49. The newly promoted Lombard team comes back down by just two possessions, Zegarowski is the key man in attack. Lacey’s tap-in sets the score at 72-66 in the 30th minute. L’Aquila Basket continues to lead, 78-73 with 5′ remaining, after many reversals. “Dolomiti Energia” tries to dig another furrow, again with Grazulis, 83-73. Cavina’s men regain the -4, 84-80, thanks to the offensive raids of Lacey and Golden. Trento takes the lead again, another bomb from Grazulis seems to close the score, but Pecchia doesn’t accept it and scores it 89-84 less than 60” from the end. Alviti’s free throws seal the match, it ends 91-84 for Trento who led throughout the match.

TRENT: Grazulis 25, Baldwin 13, Udom 14

CREMONA: Golden 18, Zegarowski 16, Lacey 14 See also League: this is the championship system for 2023

