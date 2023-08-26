The Nerazzurri beat the Tuscans thanks to goals from Akinsanmiro and Spinaccé. In the final expelled Kamate. Sassuolo beat Sampdoria 4-3, tomorrow Atalanta-Lazio and Monza-Milan

Francis Sessa

Federico Dimarco, present in the stands of the Konami Youth Development Center (formerly Interello), will have appreciated: Cristian Chivu’s Inter Primavera started the 2023-’24 season well and won on their debut against Empoli with the same result (2- 0) with which the “big boys” won in the first Serie A game with Monza. Heart divided in half, however, for Kristjan Asllani, a spectator together with Dima: the Albanian blossomed right at Empoli, the club with which he won the Primavera championship in 2021 by beating the Nerazzurri in the semifinal after extra time, complete with goals of 2-2 in the 80th minute to extend the match. Under the eyes of Inzaghi’s two players, Inter won effortlessly, with the final thrill of Kamate’s numerical inferiority for sending off in the 85th minute, a direct red card for a foul from behind on Ignacchiti. See also Mac Allister, father and uncle: "Juventus among the best clubs in the world"

the networks — A clouding, that of the Frenchman born in 2004, which stains an excellent individual performance: it is he, with an extraordinary tear on the right, who gives the assist to Akinsanmiro for the goal that unlocks the game in the first half’s added time. Goal that came after a balanced first half with few chances: for the 18-year-old Nigerian, who arrived in January beating the competition from Real Madrid, it is his first joy in the Nerazzurri. Day of first times: the doubling was signed by Matteo Spinaccè, class of 2006, who needed four minutes – goal in the fourth half of the second half after coming on at half-time – to dampen his debut in the Primavera with the net. He too headed from Aleksandar Stankovic’s corner. Spinaccé, striker, comes from a 17-goal season with the Under-17 team: he’s one to keep an eye on. See also F1 | Leclerc penalized by 3 positions, will start ninth in the Sprint

the other game — Spinaccé even went one step away from the brace, with the post hit a quarter of an hour from the 90th minute. Then, on both sides, oxygen began to run low: first Ignacchiti risked a red card for a hard foul on Cocchi, then Kamate “revenged” himself by mowing down the Empoli midfielder from behind. An episode that didn’t compromise Inter’s performance, which beat the first Empoli of mister Birindelli, who took over from Buscé in the summer. In the other match of the day, it was a real show: Sassuolo won 4-3 against Sampdoria after being 3-2 down at the interval, the goals in the second half by Parlato and Russo (penalty) were decisive. Two more matches are scheduled for tomorrow: Atalanta-Lazio at 11 and Monza-Milan at 16.30.