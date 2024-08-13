It went on sale last year Mameda no Bakeru, game developed by none other than Good-Feel, who have helped Nintendo with some titles like Princess Peach Showtime and Yoshi’s Crafted Worldexcept that this title was different, as it was published by the same developer. That means that it never left the country where it was born, and because of the concept of being a title very focused on Japan, some kind of localization was unlikely.

However, and fortunately for the fans who liked the series Goemonit has just been confirmed that the game is a reality, the person in charge of distribution on this side of the globe will be Spike Chunsoftthe developers of the upcoming release of Dragon Ball. For its part, the wait to have the game will not be that long, in fact, as far away as next month of this year it will be possible for fans to enjoy it.

Here is the trailer:

Within the video they confirm to us that the September 3rd It will be the day chosen to have this game in Nintendo Switchavailable through the eShop, as for a physical version, there is still nothing confirmed, and it is also unknown whether there will be a language update for those who already have the Japanese version on cartridge. Meanwhile, those who are already dying to play it can do so right now through a free demo that can already be downloaded.

Here is the description of the study:

Good-Feel is a Japanese video game developer founded in 2005. The company is known for its collaboration with Nintendo, developing several games for its consoles. It specializes in creating games with a unique and appealing visual style, often using artistic techniques that mimic real-world materials such as thread, fabric, or paper. It has earned a reputation for its ability to create games with a unique and charming aesthetic, and has been a key partner to Nintendo in creating titles that stand out for their visual originality and accessible gameplay.

Remember that the title will be exclusive for Switch.

Via: Youtube

Author’s note: It’s good news that they’re finally releasing the game in America, and I imagine I’ll have to buy it again, as I don’t think they’ll put a language patch on the physical version.