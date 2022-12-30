Among the things that I really don’t wish on anyone is this 3.0 version of the classic winter flu (at least there was winter…). A season full of events is coming to an end but now I would like to remember Philippe above all Streiff, his long struggle, his quiet desperation at the realization that he was probably the last victim of an F1 where safety was not a priority. For the rest, in recent weeks there has been more talk of football than motor racing; but who knows if Qatar, with its aggressive approach to sport, will not find a glimmer of light also in the Grands Prix, perhaps replacing the current corporate sponsor with its national airline. We will see.

Drivers and cars have taken a back seat in this December ’22: the most discussed and gutted figure was that of the team principal. At Ferrari, Mattia Binotto he took leave of the workers with a greeting and a tribute: a panettone signed by him, Charles (Leclerc) and Carlos (Sainz), each of whom, given the total weight of the cake, contributed 33.3 grams. It can be seen that in Maranello they care about the health of the employees. Three days before Christmas, the incoming Fred Vasseur met the top management of the company and the Scuderia. In the meantime, as is normal during the holidays, there was speculation about the professional future of the outgoing team principal, seen by many as destined to replace Toto Wolff at the Mercedesyou want Christian Horner at Red Bull. I found the reactions of those directly involved not very nice and not very empathetic, where a smile of denial would have been enough; but I would like to point out one detail. One of these foremen has an apartment in Monte Carlo, which is practically always empty, for which he pays a rent of around 70,000 euros a month. And it’s not even certain that he can bring his friends during the days of the Grand Prix, because from what I hear F1 intends to charge even the jus fenestrae, i.e. imposing a heavy tax on anyone who looks out onto a balcony overlooking the course. Now, understand for yourself that if there are professions that allow you to throw a lot of money out the window (precisely), those who exercise them don’t really want to give up the shot to make room for an equal degree of competition.

As for Vasseur, is now in the most delicate phase of his approach to Ferrari. These days the GeS is half empty, but he will have to do everything possible to interview his subordinates, to talk to everyone and get an idea of ​​him. Yes, because perhaps the fears of are not entirely unfounded pressure already addressed to him by top management to make the first changes in the workforce; starting right from the ‘race strategies’ sector which in 2022 ended up too often in the crosshairs. It is true that the distribution of tasks appears a bit strange, with Iñaki Rueda in the role of manager and sporting director and Ravin Jain as the de facto ‘processor’ of match tactics. But before swinging the hatchet, if I may, it would be good for the new TP to get an idea of ​​how optimize processes, streamline the command line, rather than sending people home. Ferrari has hired a manager, not an executor.

The 675the car destined for the world championship (but shouldn’t all Ferraris be?), it doesn’t exist yet. Slowly, from the second week of January, it will begin to take shape in the Assembly department, as always by adding pieces around the fuel tank. For what it counts, it should be a very nice single-seater, derived from the F1-75 in shape but streamlined in several points. It makes no sense to overturn a concept (that of the sides) which has amply demonstrated its validity. As for the engine, discussions about earned horses leave the time they find. The goal was to be able to exploit the advantages of rapid combustion in all conditions. This year, often, it hadn’t been possible – see Mexico – and the drop in power had overshadowed the general performance. Now, at least on paper and on the bench, the problems induced by external circumstances – cooling, rarefaction of the air that undermines the turbo – seem to have been solved. Let us remember, however, that the current regulations do not allow forward escapes or purely performance developments. To understand, the FIA ​​would never allow you to mount a lightened piston. But if with some more robust components you can go as fast at 2200 altitude as at sea level, well, then the word is up to the pilots. Each for its 33 grams.