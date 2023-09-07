Good deeds | Maria Välilä helped a woman on her way to a Tinder date at Tikkurila station – Soon the Somelikes “exploded in our hands”

On Wednesday, HS told about a case where Julia Turunen from Pori wanted to get her Tinder date a rose in the middle of a train ride. At Tikkurila station, Maria Välilä came to the rescue, who says she rushed to the flower shop at the last minute.

Last on Wednesday of the week from Espoo Maria Väilä20, sat on a lunch break at his workplace near Tikkurila station in Vantaa and browsed his phone.

He opened the anonymous messaging app Jodel, where he saw a much more special message. It was hoped that someone could bring “one fine rose” to the second track of Tikkurila station exactly at 19:36.

It was about someone who traveled from Pori to Mikkeli for a Tinder date Julia Turunen distress call. He wanted to take a rose to his companion but had forgotten to buy one. HS told of the incident on Wednesday.

In between realized that he was still nearby when the train was about to arrive on the track. He signed up for the job at Jodel and said he could help if no one else could get there and the work situation allowed it.

In the end, the others didn’t have time to help, so Väilä rushed to the flower shop during her break seven minutes before its closing time and was able to buy the biggest rose that could be found in the shop.

In addition to the rose, Väilä decided to grab a bag of candy and chocolate from a nearby grocery store. He asked Turuse on Whatsapp what kind of chocolate he would like, and he grabbed a couple of mint chocolate bars.

Self the encounter on the tracks was over very quickly. Turunen thanked profusely and gave Vällä the agreed-upon 20 euros as labor wages

“I also offered to help with the luggage, but Julia and her cat were able to change trains without help,” says Väilä.

He has never helped a stranger online before. However, according to him, it left a really good feeling, caused very little trouble and spread positivity also to outsiders who followed the situation through Jodel.

“I thought I had nothing to lose, because in the worst case, I would get a rose to decorate my home myself. The day’s good deed was done.”

Julia Turunen’s Jodel message gathered a lot of likes and comments in Jodel. The picture is from Wednesday.

In between had already managed to forget the incident completely, until a good week later, when he was in a lecture, notifications suddenly started raining on his phone.

The Jodel message thread about the rose episode had started to collect a huge number of likes and comments and it “exploded”, so to speak.

“I was really surprised that this became such a big deal. I thought that this is just a quick thing that I can take care of during the break,” says Väilä.

“When I told my friends that I myself help the Jodel chain, they were completely surprised. It’s nice that in the end the chain was also a joy for people other than the recipient of the rose.”

The rose from Tikkurila made it to the vase in Mikkeli.

