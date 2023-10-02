Home page politics

From: Marcus Mäckler

Split

Poland, Slovakia, USA – the major breach of solidarity in the Ukraine war has not yet happened. Nevertheless, the test could be approaching, comments Marcus Mäckler.

Kiev’s fight for help is becoming tougher, international exhaustion is becoming more visible – most recently at the United Nations, where President Zelenskyj only spoke to a half-full hall a week and a half ago.

Unfortunately, since then it has become clear that the very countries that were previously among Ukraine’s strongest supporters are wavering: Poland, which no longer wants to make any further arms commitments; Slovakia, which could soon be ruled by the pro-Russian left-wing populists; and to some extent also the USA, where the Republicans were only persuaded to say yes to the budget because it did not contain any new aid to Ukraine.

The West’s breath in the Ukraine war isn’t that long? It was a good weekend for Putin

None of this is a major breach of solidarity (yet), but the alarm bells should still be ringing. Because in Moscow people will take such signals as proof that the West’s breath is not as long as some people think.

Vladimir Putin at a Latin America meeting in Moscow at the end of September. © IMAGO/Valery Sharifulin/Itar-Tass

Vladimir Putin’s intention is to continue the war, which he could not win quickly, until even Kiev’s most stubborn supporters can no longer – or do not want to. Unfortunately, this weekend was a good one for him.

Trump could cut off US aid to Ukraine – Europe must be prepared

This should be a warning: It cannot be ruled out that the support from the USA, which is vital for Kiev, will end abruptly if the Republicans come to power next year, in the worst case with Donald Trump at the helm.

Europe must be prepared for this disaster and at the same time keep its own ranks united. It is quite possible that the true test of this terrible war is yet to come.

Marcus Mäckler