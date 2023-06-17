Good day: plot, cast and streaming of the film

This evening, Saturday 17 June 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4, Buona giorno, an Italian film from 2012 directed by Carlo Vanzina, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Leonardo Lo Bianco is a senator of the Italian Republic accused of corruption who, in order to prevent the Senate from authorizing his arrest, forces all his party mates to be present at the vote, including a colleague, who he discovers died during a meeting with Bernarda, a Brazilian transgender prostitute, but who will somehow manage to get people to vote, thus avoiding arrest.

Prince Ascanio Cavallini Gaetani is an impoverished nobleman, a staunch bachelor, forced to rent out the centuries-old family residence to the producers of a fiction series in order to scrape together some money, who nonetheless tries to give a good impression of himself by still appearing filthy rich and frequenting environments of Rome well; in the end, crushed by debts and at risk of eviction, he will decide to drop everything and move to the countryside.

Rosaria Micciché, an established manager from Milan, originally from Lampedusa, obsessed with good health, technology and punctuality, experiences a real odyssey during the train journey between Milan and Rome; she got off in Bologna during a stopover, she is unable to get back on, leaving all the documents, mobile phone and computer on the train. She will only be able to arrive in Rome in the late evening, but when she goes to the railway police to get her things back, also due to her unkempt appearance from the long journey, she is mistaken for illegal immigrants and sent to Tunisia.

Alberto Dominici is a wealthy Roman entrepreneur, total tax evader, who informed by his partner of a possible, imminent inspection by the Guardia di Finanza hastily tries to get rid of all the compromising evidence: first he destroys all the documents proving his illegal activities and his tax frauds, then sails his yacht to Monte Carlo, and finally empties his pharaonic villa, which he passes off as belonging to his old uncle with Alzheimer’s, of everything it contains. Then when the Finance presents itself, Alberto is unmasked by the unwitting son of him, who arrives driving a Ferrari blabbing all the misdeeds of his father, who is thus arrested.

Good day: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Good Day, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Diego Abatantuono as Romeo Telleschi

Lino Banfi as Senator Leonardo Lo Bianco

Christian De Sica as Prince Ascanio Cavallini Gaetani

Vincenzo Salemme: Luigi Pinardi

Teresa Mannino as Rosaria Miccichè

Alessandra Sarno: Franca

Antonio Rucco: Taxi driver

Maurizio Mattioli: Alberto Dominici

Tosca D’Aquino: Marisa

Paolo Conticini: Cecco

Chiara Francini: Chiara

Gabriele Cirilli: Septimius

Valentina Persia: Patrizia Gallozzi

Antonio StornaioloTonio

Remo Remotti: Furio Bastianelli

Daria Baykalova – Svetlana

Giorgia Trasselli: Luciana, wife of Alberto

Alessandro Bressanello: Zonin

Mario Patanè: Catucci

Gianni Franco: Senator

Luis Molteni: Senator

Elena Cantarone as Tamara

Fabrizio Bracconeri: Bruno, the newsagent

Tiziana Schiavarelli: Romeo’s neighbor

Dante Marmone: Luigi’s friend

Fabrizio Frizzi: himself

Fabrizio Pucci: narrative voice

Streaming and TV

Where to see Have a nice day on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 17 June 2023 – at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from a PC , tablets and smartphones.