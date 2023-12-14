Workers in small supermarkets and food businesses in the Community of Madrid, who earn the minimum wage of 1,080 euros, will see their payroll increase by 5% in 2023 retroactively, by 4% in 2024 and by 3% in 2025, thanks to an agreement this Thursday between employers and the unions. The pact has come after a long negotiation of months and a strike that had been called for four key days in the holidays: December 23, 24, 30 and 31.

The agreement will benefit just over 50,000 employees, including those of chains such as Hiper Usera, La Sirena, Aldi or Froid, as well as those of fruit shops, butchers and other local businesses. Most of the large supermarket chains in Spain have their own agreements that improve the conditions of the sectoral agreements, according to employers' sources.

The unions (CCOO, UGT and Fetico) reached an agreement this afternoon with the employers' associations (Aces, Asedas, La Única, Adepesca, Adefrutas and Asdhac) after hours of negotiation at the Regional Institute of Mediation and Arbitration.

The head of the commerce and department stores sector at UGT Madrid, Belén Fernández, affirms that the strike (which the other unions had not supported) has precipitated the agreement. “We are a service that has been giving 100% during the pandemic and companies had benefited without corresponding with adequate salary increases, but they have finally seen the light,” says Fernández.

“The object of the strike was not to lose purchasing power and with this salary increase we understand that one of our objectives has been achieved,” stressed UGT, which said that it has found itself “alone in the mediation defending the rights of the workers.” .

The general director of the La Única employers' association, Sara Mañas, has expressed herself as very satisfied with the agreement. “Fortunately, this has been able to be closed without major consequences for consumers, which is the objective of food companies, as they have demonstrated in recent years,” she said in a statement.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

The pact includes a salary review clause under which salaries may grow one more point in 2024 and 2025 if inflation is higher than the agreed increase.

UGT has added that the parties have scheduled a new meeting in the second half of January to discuss other types of labor improvements.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.