Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role was released on 10 January 2020 and was the first biggest hit of the year. The film did a business of Rs 269 crore on its first release. Now the film is being re-released and it will be interesting to see how much love is received by the audience this time. Saif Ali Khan played the role of Villan in this film made under the direction of Om Raut, which was well liked.

Good night more careful If you are a fan of Ayushman Khurana, then there is good news for you. His film ‘Shubh Mangal More Savdhan’ is also being re-released in theaters. The film was released on 21 February 2020. Though the film was praised by the critics but at the box office it grossed only 58 crores. Now this film is being re-released. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana with Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in the lead roles.

Malang The film ‘Malang’, starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patni and Kunal Khemu, was released on 7 February 2020. The film did a business of about Rs 58 crore. It is now being released in theaters once again. This action-thriller film has been directed by Mohit Suri.

Slap The film ‘Thappad’ starring Taapsee Pannu was released on 28 February 2020. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film was well received by critics at the time, but earned only a modest Rs 29 crore at the box office. Now this film is being released once again and it has to be seen how it can play its magic on the audience.

Kedarnath In the month of June this year, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s film Kedarnath, which left this world, is also being re-released. Released on 7 December 2018, the film was liked by the people and it did a business of Rs 70 crore at the box office. It was Sara Ali Khan’s debut film and it is believed that fans will come to see it even after its re-release.

PM Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic ‘PM Narendra Modi’ was released on 24 May 2019. The film flopped badly at that time. Now this film is being re-released. The role of Narendra Modi in the film was played by Vivek Oberoi.

Theaters have been closed for the past about 8 months due to the corona virus. Now following the government’s order, following some rules, the cinema hall has been allowed to open. For the past many days, many Bollywood films are waiting for release but for the fans some movies are being released in theaters again. Find out which Bollywood movies are being re-released here.