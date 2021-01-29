The authors are members of the “Framework for Integration Capability” commission, which last week, after two years of work, submitted its report to the federal government. Thomas Liebig is Senior Economist in the Department for International Migration at the OECD in Paris. Petra Stanat is the scientific director of the Institute for Quality Development in Education (IQB) at the Humboldt University in Berlin.

The term migration background must be abolished. That is one of the core demands of the report on “Framework conditions for integrability” – and also one of the topics that was discussed particularly intensively.

This may seem surprising at first, but there are a number of reasons for it. Because the term mixes different categories, is rejected by many affected and is largely a solitary international statistical concept.

The currently valid definition of the Federal Statistical Office states that people have a migration background “if they themselves or at least one of their parents are not German citizens by birth”.

Immigrants and their descendants are two different categories

It thus includes both people who have immigrated themselves and their descendants. While the former often have difficulties finding their way around the other labor market and education system and the other society due to their place of birth abroad and their own migration experiences, the latter were born and raised in Germany.

These two groups therefore have very different starting points for integration. The relation to citizenship at birth is particularly questionable.

While refugees often apply for naturalization quickly due to the lack of prospects of return, EU citizens have little incentive due to the free movement of persons. According to the current definition, the descendants of the former do not have a “migration background”, but the descendants of the latter do.

However, the term is also rejected by many of those affected

Because it suggests that descendants of immigrants born in Germany are still shaped by the migration of their parents in the long term. This turns the “migration background” into a “foreground of migration”, as the integration officer also noted.

Incidentally, it becomes particularly problematic when – as is often the case – the population “with a migration background” is contrasted with the “locals”. It is precisely one of the goals of the integration process that immigrants should literally “feel at home” here and feel that way.

Another problem is that the term has become part of common usage and is often equated with “integration problems” or at least with a special need for support. However, special support should be made dependent on actual needs, which should be determined on the basis of objective indicators (e.g. language tests).

The term as a statistical concept cannot be used internationally

It is based on citizenship at birth and is thus shaped by citizenship law. However, this right is changeable, and with it the statistical recording of the population “with a migration background”.

This not only makes comparisons over time difficult. Since citizenship law varies greatly internationally, it also makes it difficult to make comparisons between states. Most OECD countries no longer base their statistics on nationality, but on the person’s or parents’ country of birth.

In classic immigration countries such as Canada – where immigrants acquire citizenship after a few years – their descendants born in the country are referred to as «second generation Canadians». In contrast to the “second generation migrants”, which is still frequently used in Germany, in Canada a clear signal of affiliation is also given in the choice of words.

The replacement term for the second generation would be “descendants of immigrants”

So neither science nor those affected will miss the migration background. But which term should you replace it with? As a collective term, preferably not at all.

Because of the different starting points, as mentioned, it does not usually make sense to consider both groups – persons born abroad and their direct descendants and descendants born in Germany – together.

And if only the latter are meant, then one should speak of “descendants of immigrants” and not “second generation migrants”. Because the migration status is not hereditary.

Unfortunately, “hereditary” in the broadest sense can be disadvantages that are often associated with immigration.

This is especially the case if both parents were born abroad and speak little German. In these families, experience with the German education system is limited and it is often difficult to support the children due to language barriers. If, on the other hand, only one parent was born abroad and the other in Germany and grew up here, these difficulties do not exist or only to a lesser extent; this can also be seen in labor market integration.

And there is little else to suggest that children with only one immigrant parent should be described as descendants of immigrants.

Disadvantages must not be inherited

Names are important and should be adapted to changing social realities and requirements. But the introduction of other terms alone will not change social reality. Ultimately, the decisive factor is what efforts we make together to ensure that integration succeeds.

Accordingly, the most important message from the commission is that integration is an ongoing task that affects everyone and in which everyone must participate – the state as well as civil society, immigrants and their descendants as well as the rest of the population.

It is therefore up to all of us to avoid the disadvantages associated with being born abroad being “inherited” – so that the migrant status of the parents of the descendants of immigrants not only disappears conceptually, but actually disappears into the “background”. The opinions and arguments expressed here are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official attitudes of the OECD or its member states.