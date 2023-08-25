‘Good Boy’ is the new film that is showing the time this 2023 and that is about to be released. The new film belongs to the horror genre and is of Norwegian origin. In addition, it has gone viral on social networks after showing a peculiar character who dresses and acts like a dog. The macabre feature film will be available from the month of September. The plot has been generating great expectations and moviegoers are looking forward to its release.

‘good boy’, which is under the direction of Viljar Boe, differs from other films both in terms of plot and length. Very few horror movies have a duration of less than 1 hour, while the film of the man in a dog costume will only take 79 minutes to blow your mind. If you want to know where to watch the FREE ONLINE movie and other details about the film, keep reading this note.

'Good Boy' will be released on September 8 in movie theaters. Photo: Mordibly Beautiful

Where to SEE ‘Good Boy’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

To date, the producer of ‘Good Boy’ has not made official the place where the horror film can be seen. However, considering that other films from Saban Films, the studio in charge of the film, are on the HBO Max streaming platform, it is possible that the movie of the man who dresses as a dog can be found there as well.

When is ‘Good Boy’ released?

The horror film will be released on September 8 in all movie theaters internationally. However, according to the trailer, there is still no release date for South American countries, such as Peru, so we will have to wait a few days to learn more about the film.

