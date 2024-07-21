André Gide wrote that good feelings produced bad literature. Gide had much more inspired ideas in his long and brilliant diaries, but this is one of those that has gone down in history. It is used as an authority by both cynics and naive people to discredit any good-natured outpouring in a work of art. It’s a lie, of course. I wonder if only bastards can be artists.

What does not make good literature – neither film nor TV – is sentimentality, but sentimentality is not a good feeling, but an aesthetic and moral aberration. It is also a risk that some storytellers take when they manipulate melodramatic material based on real events. If they are careless, they can end up with a tear-jerking TV movie.

On a cheesy radioactivity danger scale, Under the Bridge (Disney+) scored around 10, nuclear catastrophe, but its creator, Quinn Shephard, has not only deactivated the alert, but has composed a complex, morally ambiguous, raw, moral-free, deep and elegant series, and she has done so with very good feelings, inspired by a certain ideal of restorative justice and seeking to make viewers aware of a huge social problem. Take that, Gide.

Under the Bridge it is based on a book by Rebecca Godfrey which mixes his autobiography with a crime that took place in British Columbia, Canada in 1997: the death of Reena Virk, a teenager from a Hindu family who was murdered by several classmates who harassed her at school. It could have been one more of the true crimes that infest the platforms, with their predictable template and their cliffhangers It’s a cheap, but Shephard’s talent and a superb cast in which Lily Gladstone shines immerse the plot in the depths of the dark, with flashes of genius worthy of the best period of the genre and showing the rottenness of a sad, classist, racist and hypocritical society. It even has a moment Vertigo very disturbing.

Beyond that, the series presents adolescent nihilistic rage with a lucidity that is rare to see. Godfrey tries to save the kids from disgrace by writing about his loneliness: a kid, he says, lacks the tools to recognize humiliation, frustration, defeat or injustice, and when he has no words, blind rage comes out. That is what Godfrey believes in the series, but her beliefs will also be put to the test. Like any other good feeling before degenerating into good literature.

