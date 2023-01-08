In addition to the traditional greeting for men and women, the Lula government started to adopt the neutral pronoun ‘todes’ in official events and ceremonies. “Good afternoon, everyone,” said the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, when opening his inaugural speech on Tuesday, in a gesture that was repeated in other events last week.

The use of an expression that does not encompass either the male or female gender seeks to reach trans and non-binary people – in addition to removing the predominance of the male gender from the Portuguese language. A commonly used example is how to refer to an environment composed of nine women and one man: “all” is used, not “all”. The use of “todes” would seek to group together all genders, in a neutral way – something that is common in other languages, but not foreseen in the normative grammar of Portuguese.

The phenomenon also happens in the private sector. In 2018, Braskem launched an “inclusive communication” guide to improve employee relationships in the workplace. To talk to people of non-binary genders, the guide recommends using the articles “x/ile/dile”, instead of “a/ela/dela” or “o/ele/dele”. The material also directs employees to avoid expressions such as “homosexuality” (the suffix “ism” indicates a disease) and “sexual orientation” and to use, on the other hand, the terms “homosexuality” and “sexual orientation”.

Even so, there are supporters of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva who criticize the use of language. “I don’t even need to say that if the federal government adopts the use of the neutral pronoun in official ceremonies, they will increasingly feed Bolsonarism, right?”, asked a PT influencer with more than 200,000 followers on Twitter. “Nothing against it, but we have 1001 problems to solve in the next 4 years, and one of them is to avoid giving these people a narrative.”

BOLSONARISTAS. Throughout 2020, deputies supporting former President Jair Bolsonaro adopted a position contrary to neutral language. They invest, in the Legislature, in the promotion of laws that prohibit its use. Bill 5198/20, authored by Deputy Junio ​​Amaral (PL-MG), “prohibits educational institutions and examining boards of public tenders from using the neutral gender to refer to people who do not identify with the male and female genders”. female, such as the LGBTI population”. The text of the menu argues that the “new form of inflection of gender and number” acts “in opposition to consolidated grammatical rules”. The proposal did not advance in the Chamber of Deputies.

In all states of the country, with the exception of Roraima, Piauí and Tocantins, bills seeking to prohibit the use of neutral language were processed. Proposals also advanced in several City Councils throughout Brazil.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.