Luis Rubiales has been convicted of a crime of sexual aggression for his unseeled kiss to Jenni Hermoso at the end of the World Cup. However, the conviction of the accused of the Rubiales case has reached there: neither the former president of the RFEF nor Jorge Vilda nor Albert Luque nor Rubén Rivera have been convicted of the crime of coercion of which they were accused. A decision that has caused all kinds of reactions, including that of sports collaborator Gonzalo Miró.

The commentator of The great game of Cope He has expressed in the radio program of Juanma Castaño his contrariety for the acquittal of the Motrileño and the rest of the accused by the pressures to the player, expressing that Consider that the sentence “has good things and not so good things”.

“I avoid personal opinion about coercion, which I am surprised that you have to tell someone or do this and you leave your legs so that it really seems that someone is being coerced“He pointed out, before continuing to give his opinion about the conviction.

In this sense, Gonzalo Miró has expressed that “there is one thing that I think is being overlooked and It seems surprising, that it is not taken into account that Rubiales was the president of the Federation and Jennifer Hermoso was a player“, because the collaborator has revealed his feeling that” the ranges here have had absolutely nothing to do. “

The collaborator of The great game He has not been the only one to show his strangeness about the acquittal of the coercion to all the defendants, then has coincided with the captain of the Spanish teamIrene Paredes, and the feeling of the costume.

“I find the condemnation for sexual assault. What seems striking or rare is that there is no condemnation for coercion. From there, little more I can tell you, “said the defender in the previous duel of the Nations League against Belgium.