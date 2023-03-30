“Deliver us from our enemies, Lord.” Before Gonzalo Torres wear the cassock of gonzales, the sign of the holy cross was already a familiar proclamation: every night he received it from his position from the youngest of Magdalena’s house, from the sharp narrator of “Little Red Riding Hood”, from the inhabitant with permission to draw on the wall an elaborate version of Machu Picchu because his father, Juan Luis, the architect of the Jorge Chávez International Airport, gave him crayons and encouragement. “He fed my creativity.” Amen!

“You were your father’s sidekick…

“Yes, my father’s sidekick.” Because I think he had, I imagine, a feeling of guilt towards his other children, because he dedicated himself to working enormously, from sun to shade, and did not dedicate as much time to growing up. So, with me there was more attention. And I also felt that I reciprocated him in certain things: with this artistic curiosity, for example, with doing the geniogram together, with going out to restaurants… Things of mutual interest.

Mutual interest made Gonzalo the VIP spectator of scenes that, although skeletal, were robust to memory: beams, concrete fill, iron mesh. “Running along the breakwaters was spectacular for me, playing on the construction sand, uf!” He relates.

—In the midst of a calm childhood, as you have defined it, what was your first difficult event?

—My parents decided, when I was six years old, to operate on me cosmetically. Now I’ll explain: what happens is that I was born with Dumbo’s ears, open, and they decided to operate on me. I was on the school bus with the bandage; So, I did feel that they started to make fun of me. I became aware of who I was or what it was about me that made people laugh at me. And then I also became aware that there were other feelings: frustration, anger.

Gonzalo is the youngest son of the marriage made up of Juan Luis Torres Higueras and María del Carmen Del Pino Abad. Photo: Gonzalo Torres archive See also The intoxicated woman dies in the fire of a building in Santomera

At five years old, however, he got a scare: it was Thursday, October 3, 1974, when his breakfast shook along with his attachment. “My parents, my brothers!”, he shouted —safely outside the house— hugged by the domestic worker. “That is something that made quite an impression on me. They all came down afterwards.” Another turmoil, but one that was publicized by the media, occurred in 2015 after “Half monks, half soldiers”, the journalistic investigation by Pedro Salinas that exposed the abuses of the Sodalicio de Vida Cristiana, a circle to which Gonzalo, studying at Markham College, was close.

—How long were you linked to the Sodalicio?

—I was not involved in the Sodalicio, I was participating in religious groups from second, third, to fourth grade. Three years, perhaps, and it was a Saturday experience, sometimes a Sunday. We were, in this group, guided by people from the Sodalicio. I was fortunate not to fall into any of the abuses of those who are already vox populi and for which I am very sorry. None of that appeared on my side and, I tell you, I am lucky that it did not happen. (…) I am very supportive of those who were victims of.

—Gonzalete is a priest. He Is he some kind of revenge?

“Perhaps yes, I mean, somehow.” But that is something that I did not plan, but later, doing that introspection, I said: “Why did a priest come out there?” And, obviously, it has to do with my past: it remains in my self-knowledge, in the way in which I have thought and connected things about myself afterwards.

Part of his past is also his position as bassist in the rock-ska group Nosequien y los Nosecuantos and in La Liga del Sueño. He after music, theater and television: in 1992 he became fond of the curtains and, in 1997, with the screens together with Wendy Ramos, Carlos Alcántara, Johanna San Miguel, Carlos Carlín and Monserrat Brugué. “Patacláun”, a hallmark program of national production, was his house. A house where he, wrapped in his role as a ghost priest, mumbled: “You’re maaalo!”.

—At what moments in your life have you missed Gonzalete?

—I think not, that I have never missed Gonzalete in the sense of wanting to be Gonzalete again or wanting to do something like Gonzalete. I think that I have left it there, like leaving in the closet a jacket that was your companion for a long time and that you used it, you loved it but you have already passed to another stage, and now that jacket keeps all the memory (…). More than missing Gonzalete, it brings me a lot of nostalgia and acceptance of my story as well.

—What do you have from Gonzalete?

—I have a small church that was part of the decoration (…). And emotionally I keep laughing, that’s the most beautiful thing, really: the affection of the people. It gives me great pleasure to know that Gonzalete has been part of the history of many and of the nostalgia of many as well.

—And, speaking of laughter, what is your best memory in “Patacláun”?

—I miss the laughter between us and the complicity to have a cool result.

—Complicity on stage is one thing and off stage is another. I understand that they are not that close now.

—I think that what we gave, we gave there and, although we don’t have that friendship, we have a chat, for example. There is always love and it is a happiness to meet again.

—In group chats do you use the “Aea” meme?

—(Laughter) Of course. Yes, everyone has their memes. And sometimes we exchange the stickers that each one has collected from “Patacláun”.

The “aea” meme originates from a chapter of “Patacláun”. Photo: diffusion

Outside of “Patacláun”, he stores a book on his career: “El jirón de Abraham”. “It is a book made for EMILIMA. Something that interests me a lot is sowing the seed of curiosity about the heritage of the Historic Center”, assures the visitor, at least twice a month, to this part of the city. For the moment, he stays longer at the Marsano theater, in Miraflores, because he plays Paul in “La verdad”, a play directed by Giovanni Ciccia and whose other protagonists are Sergio Galliani, Magdyel Ugaz and Milene Vásquez.

—What professional plans do you have?

—Make a great season of “La verdad” and prepare for another work as well, which is coming from July. In other words, I am with full theater this year.

—And would you be a bassist again?

—I would return. Yes, totally. What’s more, I get together with my friends to play (…). We are all from the same class at school. So sometimes the band does follow.

—If your life had a musical background, which one would you choose?

—Wow, you do catch me there, because I am a super music lover and I cannot choose a single song.

One for each day…

—Yes, it could be one for each day; but actually, i’m fun with my life, as fun as going on a roller coaster, i love roller coasters. And what music accompanies a roller coaster? Don’t know. Insert your song.

At 53 years old, what Gonzalo Torres does insert into his routine is flavor: he enjoys what he calls “good food.” “I always go back to ají de gallina, I also love pasta, but each time you have to eat less of it”. What would ´Cristóbal Colón de Navarrete’ say about moderation?

—What did Gonzalete keep in the pockets of his cassock?

—(Laughter) He kept absolutely nothing; but, if you want, I make up. I guess I had photos signed by the nuns.