The recognized actor Gonzalo Torreswho played the priest Gonzalete in “pataclaun“, visited the set of the program “Sábado con Andrés” to talk about his career and some details of what was the successful soap opera of the red noses. What the attendees did not count on was that Gonzalo would reveal that not only he is a figure recognized within the medium, but his father came to mark a before and after in the Peruvian transport infrastructure by being the architect of the Jorge Chávez airport.

“My dad was an architect, important. He was, among others, the architect of Jorge Chávez, ”he asserted, which surprised Andres Hurtado, who asserted that he would have called the airport Gonzalete. The anecdote unleashed laughter from the attendees.

