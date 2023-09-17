Gonzalo Revoredo, Peruvian actor, tells details of his most recent project: he returns to the theater with the play ‘Lovers’. The host also joins Gian Piero Díaz, Rossana Fernández-Maldonado and Alexandra Graña to perform a comedy about all the stages of love that promises to make more than one laugh. The artist spoke with La República to reveal how he returned to the theater, his perspective of the artistic industry in Peru and also took the opportunity to advise those lovers of acting who appear on the small screen. To see the play ‘Lovers’, tickets are available on the Teleticket platform and it will premiere on October 17.

—How was the contact from the production company for ‘Lovers’ after the departure of César Ritter?

—I think Pierito (Gian Piero Díaz) had the very good intention of summoning me. We are great friends, we have known each other for more than 25 years. And I always meet Gino (Tassara, director of the play), we are also very close friends. And there was no hesitation when I said yes, because, well, my children are a little older now and it was a long time since I did theater. I was very dedicated to what ‘Night of Legs’ is and, in fact, that little bug that is on the boards of this human group that meets to rehearse, test and give ideas is missing. So, there was no doubt at all. And, in fact, I was very sad that César was not able to continue, but for me it is a great opportunity.

—This work has been very successful abroad. Do you expect the same result in Peru?

-Of course. The work is very fun. I haven’t even posted it yet, but there are videos of the rehearsals that I’m saving because there are moments where there are fits of laughter, which are great and make you feel alive, that you are in the right moment and in the right place. That is going to be transmitted to the public and that is why they are going to have a lot of fun.

—How will you approach the topic of separation or divorce from the comedy side? Will you perhaps take your own anecdotes or those of friends?

—Of friends and oneself. Romantic relationships are a universal topic, and we have all definitely gone through various stages of them. From falling in love and seeing the person you like, seeing that it was not the one… Getting married, getting divorced, this work has it all. There is the universal code in ‘Lovers’.

—On top of approaching it from comedy…

—Yes, you see heartbreak and you also see love in the sense of comedy. It’s like life, it treats you however you take it. And, in this case, love is the protagonist of this play.

Gonzalo Revoredo returns to the theater with his colleagues, whom he has known for more than two decades. Photo: Gonzalo Revoredo

—You knew Gian Piero Díaz for more than 20 years, is the same thing happening with Rossana Fernández-Maldonado and Alexandra Graña?

-Yes of course. We are practically from the same generation, although they are a little older than me, as is Piero. But we have been together countless times.

—And is this the first time you’ve worked with Gino Tassara?

—With Gino yes, it is the first time I work. There have been opportunities, but the times in cinema have not happened. In theater, yes, it is the first time.

—You mentioned that now you can participate in plays because your children are older. Do you perhaps feel that there was a project in which you wanted to participate and you couldn’t?

—The point is to make the most of them. Since they are already a little older, I can, for example, ask my mother if she can stay with them for a little while when I have rehearsals. This allows me to return to the theater, return to rehearsals, to the agreed dates. In plays it is very difficult for you to say ‘hey, I can’t because this happened to me’. Commitment in a play is very important.

—Let’s talk about ‘Paw Night’. How would you describe the experience of the TV show and touring nationally?

—They are two different codes, but the same essence of friendship. Not only are we legs, we are also brothers. We continue talking and meeting. The difference is that suddenly there were some limits that we couldn’t touch. Or we did not have the facility to invite people from other channels for an exclusivity contract. On tours we can abuse some guests to accompany us and enjoy with them. More than a job, it’s a night with your friends.

—Has any region left you with an outstanding experience?

—Really, all of them. They all have their little thing. I remember an experience, which was in Arequipa, a beautiful audience. Same in Piura, Huancayo… And look, we were just in Piura a few days ago for a gastronomic festival, and they received us incredibly. But, if I had one, it would be Piura. Although Cusco was also very beautiful. I couldn’t tell you, Chiclayo was also straw.

—If we talk about ‘Night of Legs’, it is impossible not to laugh first…

—(Laughs) Yes, of course. And look, now we are no longer doing shows and we are not on television and people remember the program a lot. It is something that gives us a greater range of wanting to hug more people. Maybe present ourselves outside of Peru or in some other region of the country. It’s something that’s still on the table.

—Since your friendship goes beyond the screens and you mention the desire to perform abroad, would you be working on it?

—I can’t tell you (laughs), but it’s going very well.

—At the beginning of the year you confirmed your relationship with Adriana Zubiate, how is it going?

—We are no longer here. But I don’t talk about my personal life.

—On social networks you share your process in the gym. Would you maybe think about getting into bodybuilding?

—Never, it is a discipline in which I do not fit even by a millimeter (laughs) I started my process in the gym almost four months ago, 105 days without stopping. It happens that I have a project, a series, and this character, which is the beauty of my job, has to change physically. I have been an athlete all my life and at this moment I am getting back into it.

—What sport did you previously play?

—I played basketball until I was 18 in the national team. I have gone to three nationals. And, well, arriving at university it was already a bit complicated to distribute my time between acting, university and sports.

—And now you have taken it up again, sports in general…

—I haven’t left basketball. I still go out to play with my friends. What I did stop was exercising, because of work. Now constant and forward.

—What project would you like to work on?

—I think I have fulfilled, thank God, projects that I had dreamed of. But definitely one that I have pending is a series. A series that has the success it deserves. That it is, more than recognized, that people enjoy it. A series of any kind, I really like the action. That i would like. For example, this conversation program with your friends was also a dream, and that was ‘Noche de paws’. Even better with friends on your side.

—And in the sense of a producer?

—Yes, I have tried. I have had a producer with a friend and it has not yet given birth, as they say, completely.

—How would you describe the artistic industry in the country? In the sense of how artists are treated…

—There is a very important topic worldwide, which is education about art. In some ways, we are behind other countries like Argentina. I lived in Argentina for approximately four months for a Netflix series and, literally, wherever you lifted a stone, there was an actor. Wherever you opened a door, there was a theater. In other words, it’s like they open a showroom here and the promotion doesn’t reach as many people. There is no way to teach people that seeing that person’s work will help their brain continue creating. It can help you a lot. And there is a lack of education for that.

Gonzalo expressed his enthusiasm for playing various characters, and that he is interested in an action production. Photo: Gonzalo Revoredo

—How do you experience adversity in this profession?

—Adversity is experienced every day. Beyond the valuation, I think it is more a matter of exposure. If producers supported that, then support for the artist increases.

—How do you take it from your position that some influencers are having important roles in series or movies?

—Look, there are several ways to learn. And, in any case, I come to the conclusion that you should start by learning from the people you work with. As Alberto Ísola said: ‘on the court you learn’. The most important thing is humility. In my case, I remember that I was interested in acting because of a humanistic theme, I was attracted to being able to live more than one life. Transform yourself into someone you are not.

—How would you deepen the fact that you were attracted to acting because of a humanistic theme?

—It’s how a character would react to such an objective. If I’m going to play a murderer in a play, I’m not going to go kill someone and say ‘this is what it feels like.’ You have to go from behind, where I come from, what my goal is and why I’m doing it. How does a murderer feel? What does a thief feel? What does it feel like for a person who has everything and at the same time nothing? You have to believe it. Is incredible. Is human.

