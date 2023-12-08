Right now Iván Alonso, sports director of Cruz Azul and with full control of the market after the end of the club’s relations with Jaime Ordiales, moves more strongly within the southern continent market, especially within Argentina than in the local market , since it is a buying and selling space where the manager has more weight and knowledge. In fact, it is expected that Cruz Azul’s first reinforcements for 2024 will arrive from Albiceleste territory, one of them, surely the first, would be the Racing Club defender, Gonzalo Piovi, who affirms that he is in negotiations that are moving forward with the team of the machine .
“The Cruz Azul thing is advanced, but there are still some details,” were Piovi’s exact words in an interview with Mariano Closs.
In this way, the player confirms what we informed you days ago in 90min, the 29-year-old full-back no longer counts for Racing and his most viable destination is the capital of Mexico where he would join the ranks of the machine, for a price that estimates between 2 and 3 million euros. Unless there is a surprise, the movement should be closed next week.
The cleaning of the squad will continue within Cruz Azul. Iván Alonso is already working on signing players for 2024. The goal is to avoid what usually happens within the machine, that the reinforcements arrive late and that they join the club already with the tournament started and in time. preseason.
