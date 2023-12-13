The new management of Cruz Azul is already working within the club, it is Iván Alonso, a Uruguayan manager who will be the sports manager of the machine at least throughout 2024. With a couple of signed departures, now those in the country's capital are in order to accelerate and finalize the arrival of signings for January. In fact and as we anticipated in 90min, the first of them would sign this week and this has been done, it is Gonzalo Piovi Argentine defender who will leave the ranks of Racing in his country to be the first reinforcement of the semester for Cruz Azul .
César Merlo confirms that the 29-year-old defender will arrive in Mexico at the beginning of next week to present medical examinations. The agreement between clubs would have been closed for a figure around 3 million dollars and the footballer has been designated by the sports area to occupy the central position, which Carlos Salcedo will leave in the following days despite his role. primary is lateral.
The reality is that Piovi is not leaving Racing in the best shape, as he leaves the club in the midst of criticism for its poor performance.
Alonso is already moving within the market, he is waiting for the arrival of Martín Anselmi, the future coach of the machine who will join La Noria after directing the league final in Ecuador and at the same time, the sports director is hunting for reinforcements for all lines in the country's capital.
