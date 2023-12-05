Gonzalo Piovi close to being the first reinforcement of Cruz Azul

The Cruz Azul machine is already making internal movements with the goal, by 2024, of being a much more competitive club on the playing field than they were throughout the current year. After the losses of Joaquín Moreno, who leaves the bench to be in charge of the club’s basic forces, as well as Óscar Pérez, former sports director, the light blues are already cutting players who have the label of discards within the squad, being Iván Morales and Jurado the first two to step aside.
Now, with Diego Alonso already as sports director and waiting for Martín Anselmi to end his commitment to Independiente del Valle and join as coach, those from the country’s capital are already moving within the market and although they have more local objectives than foreigners, it seems that their first signing for 2024 could come from Argentina.
César Luis Merlo reveals that Cruz Azul and Racing are in advanced talks for the possible signing of Gonzalo Piovi, a 29-year-old left winger who is no longer part of the club’s plans. It is stated that those from the country’s capital have a total agreement with the player and are seeking to establish with the Argentine team a final price that could be between 3 and 3.5 million dollars. The fans of the machine are not happy with this movement, since Piovi is leaving through the back door of the Avellaneda team and being pointed out for his poor performance in recent times.
