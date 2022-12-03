At the end of 2017, sports journalist Gonzalo Núñez announced his retirement from América TV after working for more than 20 years in said television house. According to his own statements, his dismissal was due to a live discussion he had with his partner Verónica Linares about the one-year ban imposed by FIFA on Paolo Guerrero.

After the incident, he was ‘taken off the air’ without further ado and, in his replacement, they called Eric Osores. “They told me that she was talking stupid, that you are on drugs, that you are drunk. You can already imagine that for speaking against… for telling my truth, ”said the communicator. Months later, exactly on December 31, the channel’s board of directors informed him that they would not renew his contract for the newscast or for “Football in America.”

Why was Gonzalo Núñez fired from América TV?

However, on the Erick & Gonzalo channel, a program that is broadcast through the YouTube platform, Gonzalo Núñez was encouraged to tell another of the reasons that defined his departure from channel 4.

According to what the commentator confessed, he made certain mistakes when mentioning sponsors in “Fútbol en América”, which cost the channel thousands of dollars.

“They put all the blame on me for advertising. That was already bullying. “I do everything wrong, it’s all my fault.” The sponsor was happy… but no, the publicity for you has not entered another, that the shit… with this publicity, right? ”.

Gonzalo Núñez and Erick Osores worked together for a long time. Photo: AP News

The producer of the television space, Alex Manrique, who also fulfilled the same functions on América TV, did not hesitate to refute it and give more details. “He confused the mention of Tres Cruces with Gatorade,” he said.

This last statement allowed Osores to remember that episode. “Oh, on top of that they made him repeat it, right? That publicity cost 15,000 soles, ”he said, but it was Manrique who finished recounting what happened.

“I was going to repeat the following Sunday (in the program “Fútbol en América”). We already paid it the following Sunday, but the following Sunday Cristal (the beer) entered with 50,000 dollars and, to repeat, the channel stopped receiving that money because of Gonzalo, ”he said.

“For me, it was an overflow, the water already had it here (and he points to the height of the nose),” concluded Gonzalo Núñez.

Gonzalo Núñez and his harsh words towards Julinho

In August 2022, the sports commentator and Julinho had a word exchange when they were discussing soccer that is practiced in Europe and South America.

In the middle of the debate, the sports journalist was against what the ex-figure of Sporting Cristal said. When the communicator had to respond to the Brazilian, he released a controversial phrase due to the way he spoke about him.

“He speaks like a Brazilian 30 years ago, that tells you everything. You have never been able to stop speaking like a Brazilian. Your world revolves around Brazil”, said Gonzalo Núñez exalted.

Gonzalo Núñez and Julinho had a word exchange. Photo: Composition/Broadcast

Where does Gonzalo Núñez currently work?

After being fired from América Televisión, Gonzalo Núñez went to work for Radio Exitosa in 2011 and currently hosts the program “Exitosa Deportes”.

Gonzalo Núñez is one of the most famous sports journalists in Peru. Photo: diffusion

Magaly criticized Gonzalo Núñez for “covering up” Claudia Pizarro’s infidelity

Magaly Medinia made public her rejection of Gonzalo Núñez’s statements about Claudio Pizarro’s alleged infidelity to his wife:

“If it were up to the sports journalists, none of the dirty things of the soccer players would have been known because for a long time, they were silent and when they were silent they became a kind of accomplice and pimp (…) (About Claudio Pizarro) everyone knew it and no one said so, surely there were many witnesses to that, but no one was following him,” said Magaly Medina.

Previously, Gonzalo Núñez explained that Claudio Pizarro got free time for his teammates in Peru in a place where the cameras could not capture them:

“You leave your whole family in Germany, a married couple of 15-20 years, your children stay and you come to Peru. He has to take at least 3 days off from Markarian and he did it, for the whole team (…) So, the team was not focused, they were not going to ‘support’ him in life because it was at the Jockey, where the owners have their apartments. So, he gets in there and no one gets in,” commented Gonzalo Núñez.

How old is Gonzalo Núñez?

The sports journalist Gonzalo Núñez was born on December 26, 1965, so he is currently 56 years old.

Gonzalo Núñez was insulted live by a listener on the “Exitosa Deportes” program.

Gonzalo Núñez: official Instagram

The famous Peruvian is on Instagram as @gonzaperucarajo. On said platform, he accumulates more than 27,000 followers.

What did Gonzalo Núñez say about Latina for not passing all the World Cup matches?

Given the discontent of the population over Latina’s decision not to pass all the Qatar 2022 matches, the sports commentator decided to give his opinion on the matter.

“ It is very expensive to buy the entire World Cup. It is very expensive . But it’s not expensive for Latina. What happens is that Latina Televisión has to have its sponsorship and that is very tight, we are in a difficult economic situation. Then, it is very difficult for you to get your money back with the complete package. And you have to eat the toad, because criticism comes from all sides”, explained Gonzalo Núñez on the Erick & Gonzalo channel.

Indecopi gave Latina a few days to present their defenses, in the face of discomfort from users for not watching all the matches of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Composition: LR

