Gonzalo Montiel is already in Buenos Aires to formalize his new contract with River Plate. The full-back left the capital of Seville last Tuesday night to head home after three and a half seasons in the Sevilla FC. The millionaire club has paid 4.5 million euros to acquire the services of the right-back, who will immediately join the dynamics of the team led by Marcelo Gallardo.

The signing of Montiel by River has been treated in Buenos Aires as a matter of state, there has been much speculation surrounding his transfer. Since the player was acquitted in the case of a alleged sexual abusethe River has gone for the footballer. After Sevilla rejected the first offer of 3.5 millionall parties reached an agreement last Monday so that both Montiel and River would see their intentions to reconnect the paths fulfilled. So, Sevilla pocket money and, in addition, he removes from the squad an expensive discard who has not counted for the team for a season and a half.

The arrival of Montiel to Buenos Aires has caused great expectation, since a large number of fans have been waiting to receive him like a star. Once on land, the albiceleste spoke to the displaced media to confirm his happiness for this new stage in River: «Gallardo asked me if I was willing to return to River and I didn’t even think about it. It’s going to be very nice to be at the Monumental. Happy to return. I fulfilled the dream of any player. “You always return to where you were happy.”

All this, accompanied by a large mass of fans who have hardly allowed him to move normally through the airport. And, despite not having been a regular at Sevilla, Montiel is a star in Argentina after having won the World Cup and the Copa América. In fact, the player scored the penalty that made Argentina world champions.