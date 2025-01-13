Gonzalo Montiel leaves Sevilla. The Argentine full-back has already packed his bags and will head to Buenos Aires in the next few hours to sign his new contract with River Plate. In this way, the player puts an end to four years in Europe, a period in which he has not found the regularity of play that he would have liked, but which has allowed him to achieve great success with Argentina and even win a Europa League with Sevilla. .

Negotiations have been underway for some time, but Sevilla rejected River’s first offer, which was around 3.5 million euros, because it did not come close to their economic pretensions. However, the footballer had conveyed his desire to return to the Argentine club and Sevilla promised to facilitate his departure, aware that these have not been easy months for the albiceleste. The legal process for sexual harassment in which he was involved destroyed his departure this past summer, when PSV wanted to take over his services.

It’s been two weeks since Montiel was free of suspicion regarding this issue and since then River has been in talks with Sevilla. The player said yes and it was convenient for the Seville club to release one of the highest chips in the current squad. In fact, García Pimienta has practically not counted on the Argentineaware that a way out was going to be found for him this January.

It was this Monday when River raised its offer tos 4.5 million euros plus half a million variables if they win the league. The conditions have pleased Sevilla, which has already given the green light to the sale, so, in the absence of official status, Montiel will be a River Plate player this week. Marcelo Gallardo wanted the player to be in Buenos Aires already to carry out the preseason with the group, so the footballer will imminently travel to his country to undergo a medical examination and close his signing. The player himself has celebrated this agreement through his social networks with a publication in which an hourglass appears accompanied by the River colors.









With this matter closed, Sevilla is pending the hiring of a forward and a left back. Furthermore, Aston Villa’s strong interest in Loïc Badé means that Víctor Orta has one eye on the center-back market, since the sale of the Frenchman to the Premier League would mean the loss of a great starter.