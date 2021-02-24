Gonzalo Montiel did not feel well when he got up this Thursday in which River was training in the afternoon. He came from a few days with discomfort. So, from what he told the campus doctor, Pedro Hansing, they could be signs compatible with mononucleosis. He told her to have a blood test. And the results showed that the right back of Marcelo Gallardo’s team has this disease.

In this way, River will lose Montiel for a few weeks. And he will miss the final of the Argentine Super Cup against Racing, which will be played on Thursday, March 4 in Santiago del Estero, and the Superclásico against Boca, for the Professional League Cup, on the 14th of that same month. And it is possible that he may not be called up to the National Team for the matches against Uruguay and Brazil for the double round of the South American Qualifiers at the end of March.

Although it depends on each organism, the symptoms of this disease generally disappear between two or three weeks after being diagnosed. Given this situation, of course, Montiel was not on the Ezeiza property. Doctors told him to rest at home and will monitor his recovery on a daily basis.

According to medicine, mononucleosis is an infectious disease caused by the Epstein-Barr virus. Symptoms include fatigue, fever, rash, and swollen glands. Treatment includes rest, fluid intake, and over-the-counter fever and pain relievers to relieve symptoms.

To play against Platense on Sunday at Vicente López, instead of the 24-year-old winger who on Saturday scored a penalty goal against Rosario Central in River’s 3-0 victory over the Rosario team at the Monumental, Milton Casco will surely be there. Or will it be the turn of the debut for Alex Vigo, the player who recently arrived from Colón de Santa Fe?

