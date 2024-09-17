Gonzalo Montiel, world champion in Qatar-2022 with the Argentine national teamunderwent a psychological analysis ordered by the court on Tuesday in a case where he is being investigated for alleged sexual abuse, judicial sources reported.

“Montiel, 27, a Sevilla player in Spain, is accused by an ex-partner who reported that the footballer and other men raped her at the home of the athlete’s parents on December 31, 2019,” AFP reported.

He added: “The victim reported that she was drugged and raped at Montiel’s family home in La Matanza, on the western outskirts of Buenos Aires, during the player’s birthday party. The current Sevilla defender was a River Plate player at the time of the reported events.”

The agency reported that “next Friday he has been summoned again to complete the psychological tests requested by the prosecution. The complainant assured the court that after the incident she received anonymous death threats and others in which she was warned not to involve Montiel.”

The player’s defense said in a statement that “convincing evidence was provided to the proceedings that exposes Montiel’s non-involvement in the events of which he is accused.”

Raquel Hermida Leyenda, the plaintiff’s lawyer, said: “She has loose images of what happened. She was very high on drugs that day,” she said.

