Cristina Pardo has spoken live with Bernardo Arcos, head of the Gaia Lottery Administration, number 5 in Sant Boi de Llobregat, in Barcelona. He launched a surprising campaign to promote his point of sale, giving you 25 tenths of Christmas lottery among bald people. The initiative was launched the day before the draw, on December 21, and what would not be their surprise, and that of all their clients, to see that 7.2 million euros of the second prize, 40,014, have been distributed there .

Cristina has referred her case in ‘Better Late‘ (La Sexta), where Bernardo has shared with the audience how the idea came to him and the impact it has had, appearing in numerous media outlets. After that connection with the lottery, Pardo made use of his irony and sense of humor and addressed Gonzalo Miró, “the bald one” who was on set at that moment, and asked him a question that surprised everyone. those who were at the evening table of La Sexta: «Gonzalo, will you let us spend the tenth of the Child because of your bald head?

TO Gonzalo Miro He didn’t even need to speak, because of the face he made. A half smile, eyes wide open, a surprising response with a condition in between: “Yes, okay, ok, but then you each have to bring me a tenth for me, eh?” Pardo has agreed, he has nodded and yes, the collaborator has thus committed to having tenths of the Children’s Lottery rubbed on his head. The image, if it is produced, will surely give a lot to talk about…

Almost as much as what is being said about that Fat which was sung yesterday for the second time. Luis Sanabria has been the journalist for the ‘Better Late‘ in charge of addressing this issue, reviewing step by step, second by second, the sequence of what happened. According to him, “this could be due to some kind of challenge between children, I don’t know. The thing is that the girl doesn’t even look at the ball and already reads the prize. It’s very rare. And then she continues so normal, so calm, when after a mistake like that the normal thing is that she would have gotten a little nervous.









What happened after that error is not known. There is the statement sent by State Lotteries and Betting where a mistake made by “children” is alleged. Be that as it may, that has been one of the anecdotes of the Christmas Lottery Draw this December 22.