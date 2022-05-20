High-risk inmate Gonzalo López escaped from the bus in which he was being transported to a medical appointment in Texas, United States.

The man He was serving two life sentences for murder and kidnapping.according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, and is being sought in “one of the largest fugitive inmate search efforts in the history of the Department of Criminal Justice,” said Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Robert Hurst.

According to the authorities, the incident occurred in the afternoon when López, 46, and other inmates were transferred from the city of Gatesville to another unit in Huntsville. The inmate had been admitted to a special area for high-risk criminals that the bus has.

As if it were an action movie, López freed himself from the bonds that contained him, cut the metal of the space where he was and left the cage. Later, he attacked the driver and stabbed one of the officers who was trying to restrain him.

Search photo of Gonzalo López. Photo: Texas Department of Criminal Justice

The inmate got off the bus along with the driver, but his escape attempt was thwarted by a second police officer who came out from behind the vehicle. So that, the man got back into it and drove away from the scene, however, the policemen shot at the tires.

López got out of the car and ran into the woods near León County and, although one of the agents shot him, it is uncertain if the bullet hit him.

“The last time we saw him, he was running away through the cow pasture west of Centerville,” Hurst said.

With 24 hours of disappearance completed, López is being wanted by the FBI and US Marshalls, which are in charge of more than 300 local, state and federal agents who mobilize on foot with canine patrols, on horseback and with the help of helicopters.

What was he sentenced for?

López had been at the mercy of justice since 1996, after being sentenced to 16 years in prison for two counts of aggravated assault, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported.

For 2006, he was prosecuted for murder and kidnapping, of which he was found guilty, which is why he was sentenced to his first life sentence. The second of these came the following year, again for murder.

“He’s got a life sentence for first-degree murder, in which he killed a man with a pickaxe and also received a conviction for attempted capital murder for shooting a police officer,” the spokesperson said.

