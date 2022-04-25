Luis Suárez is 35 years old and his stage in European football could be coming to an end. His contract with Atlético de Madrid expires at the end of the season and rumors are growing that he could go to play in the MLS.
Gonzalo Higuaín is at Inter Miami and sent a warning to the Uruguayan striker.
“I thought about coming here and playing with a cigarette in my mouth and instead it’s hard. It’s a tough league,” declared in dialogue with Christian Vieri on Twitch.
“I learned that it is similar to Italian”, added the Pipita on the United States league. There he arrived in September 2020 from Juventus and failed to have his best scoring numbers despite arriving from Juventus.
Suárez is one of David Beckham’s obsessions for Inter Miami and has the objective of being able to join him with Lionel Messi. The idea is that both stars can share the playing field again before retiring and do so in the MLS.
Both have already declared that they are open to this possibility, but now they must know that they cannot relax and that it will not be as easy as many may imagine. Don’t forget that Pipa warned you!
