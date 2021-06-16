A few years ago, the United States Major League Soccer -or simply the MLS – was listed as a minor league, which served experienced footballers to raise money for the final stretch of their professional careers, without much motivation or sporting difficulty along the way.
Just that thought went through the head of the Argentine forward Gonzalo Higuain, who disembarked from Juventus to Inter Miami, in search of tranquility after the endless pressures he had experienced during his time in Europe.
“In Europe I couldn’t find serenity outside of football, and (Gianluigi) Buffon told me that when I no longer felt the fire inside, it would be time to change. I thought I’d come here and play with a cigarette in the mouth and it is not like that; it’s hard”, Confessed the scorer in an interview with Bobo tv.
“MLS is a tough league. It is similar to Italian soccer. In Spain and England it is easier to do well, while in Italy, if you do not know the league, you suffer more. Over the years I have become a more complete player: the forward that I like is the one who also assists“Said” Pipita “.
With five goals in 16 games since he arrived, his team is going through an uneven gait: it is ranked eighth in the Eastern Conference, with two wins, four draws and one loss. Can former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Napoli, among others, contribute to Inter’s recovery?
