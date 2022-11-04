Gonzalo Giribet (Burgos, 52 years old) collected snails when he was four or five years old when he went on vacation to the Burgos capital and seashells when he went down to the Vilanova i la Geltrú beach, where he grew up. His passion for molluscs led him to study zoology at the University of Barcelona and further studies at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, after receiving his doctorate. So, at the end of the 90s, he thought it would be for two years and return to Spain. But he got involved, first as an assistant professor and then as full teacher (equivalent to professor) of Zoology from Harvard University. As of 2021, he is the director of the Harvard Museum of Comparative Zoology and responsible for the invertebrate collection. As a researcher, he has focused his work on the incorporation of genetics and its tools to the study of invertebrates. Last week he was in Madrid, participating in the first international directors forum of natural science museums organized by the BBVA Foundation and the National Museum of Natural Sciences (MNCN-CSIC). At the center of the debate, the role of museum centers in research and dissemination of knowledge in the face of the climate and biodiversity crisis.

Ask. You guys curator in malacology functions, what is it?

Response. A malacologist is one who studies mollusks. comes from the greek malakos, which is a soft-bodied animal. From a very young age, when I collected them, I have always worked with mollusks and their study. Today their shells are being used to see the climate of the past. Because, depending on the way in which the shell incorporates the different minerals, traces of the oxygen composition that was in the atmosphere and climatic data are left behind.

P. And what do the shells of the past tell us?

R. They work like tree rings, with which you can reconstruct if there were very cold or very hot years at a given time. There is a species of mollusk in northern Europe, the Arctica islandica, which the English call the Methuselah clam because there are specimens that have lived up to 500 years. It would be the longest living non-colonial animal. With these, like with tree rings, you can go back in time and see how the weather has changed. Phenomena such as the mini ice age of the Middle Ages are detected. All this is observed in shells that were caught alive, but you can also go to the fossil record and find from different times. And you can see the changes from year to year. If a shell from a million years ago lived 100 years, you can see the changes, what climatic oscillations there could have been during that period.

P. And what do they tell us about the present?

R. One of the things that we’re using animals in museum collections for is to see where they lived 200, 100 years ago and to see where they live today. Many species that were still from more tropical climates are increasing the latitude where they live as the ocean or land surface warms. So they also give us a lot of information about the distribution changes that have been changing over time. Another thing they are giving us a lot of information about is invasive species. We know that they are invasive because today you find in all the rivers and swamps of Spain beings that did not live there X years ago.

P. Is this process of biological invasions recent?

R. It is a phenomenon of the last 40 or 50 years, with globalization, with the global exchange of goods from one place to another. Crayfish, zebra mussels, the Asian clam… did not exist in any river in Spain. These invasions are often very drastic because they change ecosystems very quickly. The invasive ones are species that grow very fast and, therefore, do so on top of the native ones, which are also slower growing. In three or four decades, ecosystems change.

P. How do mollusks deal with climate change?

R. One of the consequences of climate change is the acidification of the oceans. Not because of the increase in temperature, but because of the CO₂ emissions, which are related to acidification. They now have more difficulty forming their calcium carbonate skeletons. On the other hand, there is the question of how populations are changing with temperature. For example, in the eastern Mediterranean today it is too hot for many of the native species to live there. There has basically been a replacement of the Mediterranean fauna by the Indo-Pacific fauna, which arrive through the Suez Canal and are replacing the Mediterranean fauna. This process is moving more and more towards the western Mediterranean. There are already many species in the Iberian Peninsula that are Indo-Pacific.

P. And how is the situation of terrestrial molluscs in Spain? You collected snails as a child.

R. That can no longer be done. There are species that are quite common that perhaps could be caught. The problem is that the one who collects snails does not distinguish if this one is a protected species or if this other one is not. And there are species in the Iberian Peninsula, also autochthonous, with small populations, that have many problems of habitat destruction. There is also the drought. It rains less and less and the snail came out the day it rained. But if you have very long periods of drought, many end up dying. In addition, there are many more people than before, we were four children who caught snails. But that is not sustainable in the long term with more and more people. Not now, you can’t. In many places, you have to have permits and in others you don’t even have that, which is also a shame, because many biologists of my generation have grown up collecting snails, butterflies and spiders and such, we caught everything. But now you can’t train the new generations.

P. We are left with the museums. What is special about yours and what is it for?

R. It was one of the first museums in North America. Perhaps the second or third in the United States. So we have samples of the first scientific expeditions that took place in America, the first expeditions to the Amazon, the first expeditions to the Caribbean… We have some very important historical collections. What are they for? In the past, many museums collected just to have more and more and people would come to see it. But today, they are gaining a lot of value due to issues such as the extinction of species or climate change. And what we are trying to do, especially in research museums, is to give these specimens a new life through degraded DNA sequencing techniques. For example, many museums are now opening centers to do genomics, not of living specimens, but of historical ones, paleogenomics. Extract the information that was in those organisms deposited in collections 200 years ago, 300 years ago, to be able to compare them with today’s populations. As a director, I am trying to extract information relevant to society from our oldest collections, which were, I would not say abandoned, but were there a bit as a curiosity.

P. It gives the impression that American museums do more research than European ones. Are there differences between the natural science museums in Europe and the USA?

R. The one in London has a lot of research. I actually did a gap year there. What happens is that they have it very separated. There are people who do research and then there is the exhibition part. And they depend a lot on income from exhibitions. In general, in US museums, the part that makes them important is the research part. And of course, then there are the exhibitions. In my museum, we are two separate entities. I am the director of the Museum of Comparative Zoology, which is a research and teaching institution. And then there’s a museum in what we call the public galleries, the galleries to the public, which we subsidize, which exhibit our specimens, but we do not intervene there. Obviously, scientific dissemination is also very important, but it can be done in many ways, with books, with popular articles. I use public galleries a lot to make exhibitions related to our research projects. In other words, we have other vehicles for disclosure, but we continue to be a research center.

P. In this context, how is the National Museum of Natural Sciences?

R. It is a museum that has many researchers, many of whom perhaps do things that are not directly related to the MNCN. They are here, but they could be in any other research center not directly related to the museum. I am not going to say exactly how it is in the ranking, the rankings do not tell me anything. What it tells me is what type of research is done here, since there are very good people, but they have few resources. In this forum of museum directors we were asked to send a series of information and the annual budget of our museum. Big museums like the American Museum have budgets of $180 million a year. We are a small one, but we have a budget of 20 million dollars a year, which is very good for our size. The one in Madrid, which is much larger than ours, has a budget of three million.

P. And as for the catalogue, how are your backgrounds? The MNCN is one of the oldest in Europe and has specimens collected in the 18th century.

R. What’s the point of having a drawer full of all-important eggs if they’re not cataloged, if you don’t know you have them, and if no one else knows you have them? It is a fundamental problem of today’s museums. If what you have inside your museum is not in a database and is not on the internet, it is as if it did not exist. is what is called dark data. For us, in recent years it has been very important to have the database, where we are putting all the information, all the specimens we have, the data of the collections, images… All of this is what the museum of the future is : interrelate all the collections, make a world global collection. If you don’t have a database of what you have and that database is not accessible to the public, it’s practically as if you don’t have it. I think that this is one of the biggest deficits of the Museum of Natural Sciences. They have the database, but the vast majority of things are not cataloged and if you don’t have people to catalog it, it’s very difficult, right?

P. Who was the Alexander Agassiz after whom his chair is named?

R. The son of the founder of my museum, Louis Agassiz, a Swiss biologist and geologist who went to Boston to teach a series of classes and has now stayed on as a professor at Harvard [en 1846]. His son wanted to work in zoology. But to be a zoologist he first had to be a millionaire. So he worked some copper mines in Michigan, got rich and donated a lot of money to the museum. 90% of our annual income comes from a foundation and the vast majority comes from money generated by Alexander Agassiz.

P. Do the current funds come from then?

R. Most of our budget comes from the interest of what was put in the bank at that time to finance the museum. That is the American system. If they like something, they put money, but not to use it today, to use it in the future. And that is what they have there, that people donate to causes they believe in.

