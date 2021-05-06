Five years later, Gonzalo Colsa returns home. He left the entity in June 2016 after losing the playoff with Cádiz and now returns with renewed energy. At that time he was second coach of Pedro Munitis and now he is going to be the director of the Racinguista quarry, working hand in hand with César Anievas, general director of the Racing Foundation, from which all grassroots football hangs organically.

With 267 games played with the Racing crest on the chest, The one who was also a midfielder for Atlético de Madrid, Valladolid and Mallorca, among others, left the Nando Yosu Facilities to be crowned U-20 world champion in Nigeria with legends of the size of Iker Casillas or Xavi Hernández. Now he returns to Albericia to help many other homegrown players continue on his way. With a few getting it, their hiring would be more than justified.

Colsa has been the protagonist of some of the greatest racing deeds of this century.

Nacho Cubero (AS)



Since he left professional football after the adventure as second to Munitis in Ponferrada, Colsa has been dedicating himself to his business side at the head of the Colmun Clinic (Colsa and Munitis), which among other things is in charge of the rehabilitation of the injured treated by the Mutualidad de Futbolistas in Cantabria. In football, he has also had experiences at Bansander and with the national teams. The scorer of Racing’s most iconic goal, the one that scored Paris Saint Germain for the Parc des Princes squad, returns home.