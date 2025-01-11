The economics expert Gonzalo Bernardos has shared his analysis on the recent coffee price rise which has been noticed in bars and restaurants, but also when shopping at the supermarket. Faced with the rising cost of raw materials, the economist warns: “What you pay today for a cup in a bar is more than what you paid a year ago, but much less than they will in the near future.”.

As we already told in La Información, the coffee bean It became more than 70% more expensive in 2024, registering the highest price since April 1977. According to this economic expert, 2025 is not going to improve the outlook. Of course, all factors that make it more expensive “should not serve to justify that in a bar or restaurant you pay 1.8 euros for a coffee, when before you only paid 1.5 euros. It is no argument because the raw material price “It only constitutes a very small part of the cost of the final product.”

Bernardos clarifies in his article Global Chronicle that between December 2023 and November 2024, according to the INE, the coffee price increased by 6.9% and multiplied almost five times that of the increase in the cost of food (1.4%). This translated into what you pay for a coffee in the supermarket is that it is more expensive. The same thing happens in bars and restaurants.

What happens to the price of coffee

The world coffee prices have closed 2024 with an annual increase of 70% amid the strength of the dollar and the continued restrictions on maritime traffic through the Suez Canalwhich makes supply difficult. This circumstance has led two large Brazilian export companies that represent a tenth of that country’s Arabica coffee sales to have had to ask for more time to negotiate with creditors and avoid bankruptcy.

Save on coffee

He coffee It is part of our daily life but perhaps, after understanding that its price It seems to have no end, it would be interesting to know how much it ‘eats’ out of our salary. When you can’t make ends meet you have to look for certain expenses to eliminate them. Coffee can be one of them because it is part of that package called ant spending that ends up between 10 and 15% of our salary.

The finance experts They recommend reviewing our daily habits very well. No longer just reviewing those extra payments that we do and that we could delete, such as subscriptions that we no longer use. They ask us to reflect on that pack of gum that we grab at the last minute before paying or that extra morning coffee that becomes a routine. For one nothing happens, but if you multiply you may be aware of the true expense. And according to Gonzalo Bernardos, it could go further.