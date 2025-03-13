There is no doubt that one of the greatest concerns in Spain is currently the High price of rentalsa problem that has been aggravated especially in recent years and is fully affecting the young population throughout the country. Thus, in cities such as Madrid or Barcelona, ​​rent has experienced a notable increase in recent years.

The economist and university professor Gonzalo Bernardosusual in economic debates, he explained his opinion about it in the Pódcast ‘Monopoly real estate’ by Enric Jiménez, detailing his forecast on the rental market in 2025 and launching a message to the rented.

“We are facing the greatest slope of demand regarding supply”

Bernardos criticized in his speech at the Pódcast the policies developed by the Government In recent years, which ensures only the “real estate panic” of the Caseros, who are increasingly reluctant to put their homes for rent. Meanwhile, tenants hurry their contracts before leaving the floors, so the “housing rotation”, argues, is paralyzed.

According to Bernardos, this imbalance between supply and demand causes that the second grows exponentially, the first not only does not grow, but decreases: “If the owners also go to season lease or stop putting on homes in the market by the legal insecurity, We are facing the greatest slope of demand regarding supply. “





“No one considers rent as an option for a lifetime”

In fact, the professor has dedicated a part of his speech to explain the difference between usufruct that, he explains, the tenants confuse with the rent: “No one considers the rent as an option for a lifetime. There are people who say: I want to live in the rental house in which I live the time I want. That is no right of yours. No one has granted you a usufruct in that house. “

According to article 467 of the Civil Code, the usufruct is “the right to enjoy the assets of others with the obligation to preserve its form and substance.” This means that, in the case of homes, usufructuaries have the right to reside or lease the house, but not sell or mortgage it. Bernardos explains that tenants of a rental floor have no right to remain in it the time they wantsince they are not usufructuaries.