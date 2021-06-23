Rome (AFP)

Argentine international striker Nicolas Gonzalez has moved to Fiorentina, after three years spent with German club Stuttgart.

The 23-year-old can occupy the position of the spearhead and the left wing, and he is currently running the Copa America, where his country has qualified for the quarter-finals and has scored two goals so far.

The Italian club said on Wednesday in a statement: “He signed a contract that binds him with the club for five years.” According to German and Italian newspapers, “Viola” spent 23 million euros in addition to 4 million potential bonuses for the player, who started his career with Argentinos Juniors.

The player suffered muscle injuries in his last season, and played one match between February and May, after he started the season with 6 goals, and ended the season with only 15 games.

In the previous season, he scored 14 goals in the second division, contributing to the return of his team to the Bundesliga.