The Argentine winger has found the goal, hopes to have left his injuries behind and is aiming straight for the World Cup. And all those who had followed him could get under again
The double in the Conference League has rekindled the spotlight on Nicolas Gonzalez. In this beginning of the season, the Argentine has spent complicated weeks due to various physical problems, but now he hopes to have definitively overcome them.
#Gonzalez #worst #big #boys #window #offer #arrives #Florence
Leave a Reply