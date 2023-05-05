The Deputy Secretary General of the PP and MEP, Esteban González Pons, visited Lorca yesterday to express his support for the mayoral candidacy of Fulgencio Gil. He interpreted the municipal and regional elections on May 28 in a national key, which constitute “a first round of the general elections.” He affirmed that each vote of this electoral appointment “will be a message to La Moncloa” and assured that only the PP represents the change on the political horizon.

During his meeting with Gil, he promised to work with him and to be his “seeker and getter” of European funds to finance projects in the city and declared an alliance between the PP of Lorca and the European PP sealed.

During his stay in the City of the Sun, González Pons took the opportunity to visit the embroidery museums of Holy Week and to meet with the board of directors of the Bar Association in the midst of the “dramatic situation” that is being experienced in the field of Justice .

The popular deputy general secretary said he had the feeling that “there is no Minister of Justice and if there is one, she would have to be removed” and explained that his party estimates that more than 500,000 lawsuits have not been filed in court due to successive strikes by lawyers. and officials of the Administration of Justice and in almost 400,000 trials that have been suspended in Spain.

He added that, in these calculations, what is going to happen in the next few days is not included due to the possible strike of judges and prosecutors and that, in the face of the protests, the Ministry’s response is “clearly insufficient for a salary increase.”

The popular leader’s visit is the second by a senior party official that Lorca receives this week after that of the national general secretary, Cuca Gamarra.

Ballesta proposes creating a housing plan financed with European funds

The popular candidate for mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, announced yesterday that if he is elected mayor in the next elections on 28-M he will create a housing plan that articulates the orderly growth of Murcia and that it will be financed with European funds.

Ballesta will plan the urban development of the municipality through the renewal of the General Plan and qualified that it will do so in line with the work that the popular groups already began during the previous term together with public universities, to promote balanced, cohesive and that favors territorial structuring. The popular candidate justified the importance of this proposal in that «Murcia is one of the cities in Spain that is growing the most. This trend requires a sound housing policy that offers a precise response to the existing demand, based on balance, sustainability and homogeneity, because housing is one of the issues that most worries Murcians today.

José Ballesta will attend the call for Next Generation funds and the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan to finance the first public rental housing system and give an orderly and logical response to the demand for homes currently existing in Murcia. All this because, Ballesta clarified, «cities are the preferred habitat of citizens. In the 21st century, more than 50% of the population lives in cities. Murcia is the seventh city in Spain and must offer accurate answers to the current challenges in this area”.

The popular candidate is committed to coordination between administrations and public-private collaboration to develop a housing development that offers a homogeneous response to the needs of Murcia and promotes social cohesion.

Ballesta promised yesterday, if it is done with the baton of the city of Murcia, to develop rehabilitation and urban regeneration programs for neighborhoods and districts that will have energy efficiency and sustainability as the main lines of action.

The popular candidate made these announcements during the work meeting that he has held with promoters, surveyors and builders, where he recalled that Murcia has gained 30% of its population in the last 20 years and guaranteed that the PP’s housing plan will allow it to respond to the main problems that the sector presents, such as difficulties in accessing a property, for rent or ownership, and the deficiencies of many homes without the minimum accessibility conditions.