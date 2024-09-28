The main opposition candidate in the last presidential election in Venezuela, Edmundo González, participated this Saturday (28) in an event in Madrid that marked two months of the election, a demonstration that called for his proclamation as Venezuelan president.

According to information from the newspaper El Nacional, thousands of people gathered in the Plaza de la Puerta del Sol, where González was announced as “elected president of Venezuela” and greeted by the protesters.

The oppositionist displayed a Venezuelan flag, but did not speak. On the way out, he took photos with the president of the Madrid region, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and with the president of the conservative Spanish Popular Party (PP), Alberto Nuñez Feijóo.

Antonio Ledezma, former mayor of Caracas, said González did not speak due to “a serious lack of voice.”

Ledezma read a message from the oppositionist, who highlighted that in the July 28 election the population of Venezuela “issued a sovereign, clear and unappealable order in favor of change”.

“Defending this order requires that we remain united and active in this fight until the end,” said Ledezma.

On X, according to information from the website Efecto Cocuyo, González shared videos of the demonstration in Madrid and a message, almost identical to the one read by Ledezma.

Demonstrations were held in several cities in Venezuela and other countries to protest against the Chavista fraud: the National Electoral Council (CNE), set up by the Nicolás Maduro regime, stated that the July election was won by the dictator, but did not release detailed results .

The opposition maintains that González won the election and published copies of the voting minutes on a website to prove it. The United States, Argentina and other countries consider the opposition the true winner of the election.

González has been in Spain since the beginning of September, where he requested political asylum after his arrest was ordered by the Chavista court.