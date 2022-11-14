The substitute mayor has been seen very active in Mazatlan Edgar Gonzalez less than 20 days to take the reins of the municipality. He visits neighborhoods to deliver support and endorse commitments, as well as meeting with businessmen to seek alternative solutions to the problems facing the city. So far, no opposition alderman, those who faced the former president Guillermo Benitez Torres, has questioned it. The mayor of Morena Roberto Rodríguez set his position and said that although the mayor takes them into account, something that did not happen with his predecessor, he will be attentive to what he does. We will see if he dares to raise his voice about the case of the millionaire luminaries and demand that what Mayor González said be clarified, that his signature was allegedly falsified in the contract and provide an explanation to the public.

Early Sunday morning, in a period of less than 2 hours, there were three road accidents in the rural area of Mazatlan, between El Castillo, Villa Unión and Isla de la Piedra. The most unfortunate thing was the loss of life of a young musician, barely 26 years old, Jaime Lizárraga, and two other colleagues were injured. In these accidents there were factors that could be said to have been avoided: in the case of the musicians, it is said that the driver of the truck they were in was driving drunk. In the other two accidents there were minor injuries, but also a woman seriously injured. The vehicles in these last two cases collided with cattle that suddenly crossed their path. Those cattle, without a doubt, had owners, but the animals went where they wanted, “at the wrong time”, as the expression goes, and the owners, well, “well, thank you”. There are those who will never fully understand that drunk driving is a bad idea, even if they swear that they even “drive better”. And to the owners of loose cattle, it is difficult to know how to “put rein” so that they understand what they have been told so much.

The fishermen of estuaries in the municipality of Escuinapa are going from bad to worse. In addition to the low production recorded this season, they lack ice and refrigerators to store their product, which forces them to sell it almost immediately so as not to lose it. The Secretary of Fisheries in the state, Flor Emilia Guerra Mena, said that this situation generates losses for the sector, and worst of all, she has no project to solve it. But like all officials, she made the promise that it will be included in next year’s budget, in addition to summoning other ministries and businessmen in the industry to propose solutions.

And speaking of catches in estuaries, the secretary was surprised by the low production they recorded, Well, as he said, there was news that this harvest would turn out better than the previous ones. He now says that he will investigate where the shrimp went. Well, it seems that there is not much to ask. The fishermen themselves know that it was the poachers who illegally seized the crustacean, taking advantage of the lack of inspection and surveillance. It is estimated that the poachers extracted 300 tons, said last September the head of Fisheries of the municipality of Escuinapa, Juan Dionisio Aguilar Rivera. So the head of Fisheries, Flor Emilia Guerra, is indebted to the fishermen of Escuinapa.

We recommend you read: