Andrea González Náder succeeds Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, who was assassinated on Thursday. The secretary of her party Construye confirmed this to the Ecuadorian newspaper on Saturday La Republica. González Náder, 36, a lawyer who has mainly worked for nature conservation in recent years, is already taking part in the presidential debate in the capital Quito on Sunday. The elections will take place in a week.

González Náder was already the running mate of the dead Villavicencio and shares his concerns about the rapidly growing influence of organized crime in Ecuador. Her party therefore announces on social media that González Náder will continue in the same way as Villavicencio. One of his election promises was to cut ties between organized crime and government officials.

For a long time, Ecuador was a relatively quiet country between the cocaine-producing major suppliers Colombia and Peru. In recent years, however, the country has slipped far; international drug organizations have hijacked several ports as an export point for their cocaine on its way to Europe, Asia or the US. Among others, the two most influential cartels in Mexico (from Sinaloa and from Jalisco) are fighting for dominance over port cities such as Manta, Esmeraldas and Guayaquil.

Gang leader to secure facility

Adolfo Macías, the gang leader who has been imprisoned in Guayaquil for some time Los Choneros – one of the most influential gangs in Ecuador – has been transferred to a high-security institution following the murder of Villavicencio. Macías is said to have sent death threats to Villavicencio in the period before the murder. According to local authorities, some 4,000 heavily armed officers were deployed for the transfer.

The Ecuadorian police have now also arrested six people on suspicion of (involvement in) the murder of Villavicencio. They are all Colombian citizens, who are accused by the police of having links to criminal Ecuadorian gangs. They will remain in custody as long as the investigation into the murder is ongoing.